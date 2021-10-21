Kinetic Announces Recipients of $1,000 Classroom Grants

Teachers selected represent 16 states in the Kinetic footprint; grants dedicated to classroom supplies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As students nationwide headed back into the classroom last month, Kinetic stepped in to help show appreciation to teachers with a chance to win a $1,000 classroom grant. Students and local community members were able to say why they think their teacher is particularly special and deserving of a grant.

“ She is selfless and always puts her students’ needs ahead of her own,” wrote Sherri M. in her nomination for Laura Evans at Hodgenville Elementary School in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

This year’s winners represent 16 of the 18 states in Kinetic’s footprint.

The nomination for Angelique Cherry at Hunters Glen Elementary School ELC in Missouri City, Texas included high praise: “ I’ve known Ms. Cherry for 10 years, I have watched her tirelessly accomplish all of the goals she has set forth. I nominate her due to her resilient efforts of ensuring our next generation of kids will excel in whatever they put their minds to as she did.”

Below is the list of grant recipients.

Haylee Shoaff, Coldwater Elementary School, Anniston, Alabama

Coldwater Elementary School, Anniston, Alabama Shelly Gibson , Vilonia Middle School, Vilonia, Arkansas

, Vilonia Middle School, Vilonia, Arkansas Cammie Foshee , Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary School, Interlachen, Florida

, Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Elementary School, Interlachen, Florida Felicia Poole , Wilkinson County High School, McIntyre, Georgia

, Wilkinson County High School, McIntyre, Georgia Anthony Nunez Sr. , West Harrison CSD, Mondamin, Iowa

, West Harrison CSD, Mondamin, Iowa Laura Evans , Hodgenville Elementary School, Hodgenville, Kentucky

, Hodgenville Elementary School, Hodgenville, Kentucky Carrie Kuhn , Wheaton Elementary School, Wheaton, Missouri

, Wheaton Elementary School, Wheaton, Missouri Annie Catania , Dundee Elementary School, Omaha, Nebraska

, Dundee Elementary School, Omaha, Nebraska Lanette Pierce , Taylor Elementary School, Hobbs, New Mexico

, Taylor Elementary School, Hobbs, New Mexico Zach Lois , H.W. Smith Elementary School, Syracuse, New York

, H.W. Smith Elementary School, Syracuse, New York Holly McLaughlin , Oakboro Choice Stem School, Oakboro, North Carolina

, Oakboro Choice School, Oakboro, North Carolina Robyn Lannon , Park Elementary School, Chardon, Ohio

, Park Elementary School, Chardon, Ohio Angelika McClister , Herald Elementary School, Collinsville, Oklahoma

, Herald Elementary School, Collinsville, Oklahoma Connie Zimmerman , Conneaut Lake Elementary School, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania

, Conneaut Lake Elementary School, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania Matthew Helm , Carolina Springs Middle School, Lexington, South Carolina

, Carolina Springs Middle School, Lexington, South Carolina Angelique Cherry, Hunters Glen Elementary School ELC, Missouri City, Texas

“ Mr. Helm isn’t like other history teachers. He gets us to do hands-on activities in order to learn and he believes that the best way to learn is to get involved with the situation,” a student wrote about Matthew Helm from Carolina Springs Middle School in Lexington, South Carolina.

As technology continues to remain an essential supply for teachers nationwide, the grant will be used for school supplies for classrooms dedicated to student education. Winners must be licensed teachers, actively teaching students who are residents of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

“ I have never met a teacher more compassionate, caring, enthusiastic, or dedicated to her students,” wrote Jacqueline S. about Shelly Gibson at Vilonia Middle School in Vilonia, Arkansas. “ Mrs. Gibson goes above and beyond in supporting each student’s educational and personal goals. She truly inspires a love of learning and makes each class as fun as it is educational. She remains in contact with many of her students as they move on from her class, continuing to offer support and encouragement throughout their lives. She is the kind of teacher you always remember and can always count on, even years after you graduate. No one cares more or does a better job than Mrs. Gibson. She pours her heart and soul into every class and every student. I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of this award!”

Kinetic gives residents and businesses access to fast, reliable internet to navigate the internet safely from home while they work, school or stream entertainment services. Businesses ranging from small shops to large enterprises can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC® and SD-WAN.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

Contacts

Kerri Case



kerri.case@windstream.com