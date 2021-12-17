Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Comprehensive portfolio used to verify interoperability and conformance and to demonstrate proof of concepts

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces.

Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution portfolio enabled more than 40 vendors, 12 mobile operators and 5 Open Testing and Integration Centers (OTIC) to verify integration of multi-vendor network functions and compliance to O-RAN specifications. Leading vendors and mobile operators used Keysight’s lab-based emulation platforms, passive monitoring and troubleshooting tools, as well as field test solutions, at seven Plugfest venues, ten locations and twelve labs across Asia, Europe and North America. Rigorous testing under real-world conditions is critical to successful end-to-end integration of O-RAN equipment prior to live network deployment.

Keysight collaborated with the global Plugfest hosts in:

Europe with BT, Deutsche Telekom (i14y Lab in Berlin, which served as OTIC), Orange (European OTIC in Paris), Telefonica (European OTIC in Madrid), TIM (European OTIC in Torino) and Vodafone

India with Bharti Airtel

Japan with Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

Russia with Skoltech Project Center of Next Generation Wireless

South Korea with LG Uplus

Taiwan with Auray Technology Corp. (OTIC in Taiwan) and Chunghwa Telecom

United States of America with AT&T and Verizon

“Keysight is pleased to contribute with O-RAN solutions that span early pre-silicon development to system integration, which enables vendors, hyperscale data centers and service providers to validate designs used to create robust networks based on O-RAN specifications,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s network access group. “Common software platforms and built-in test automation capabilities support continuous integration and deployment and continuous testing, delivering accelerated verification across the product workflow.”

Many mobile operators, vendors, research organizations and academic institutions, rely on Keysight’s solutions to achieve end-to-end integration of network elements in cloud-native and virtualized radio access network (vRAN) architectures. Keysight participated with 94 companies at the event to advance specifications supporting key enabling O-RAN technologies. The Plugfest used more than 17 Keysight solutions to make significant progress in the development of technical and test specifications for open standard interfaces, Xhaul transportation, O-Cloud, RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), and artificial intelligence / machine learning that enabled use cases and O-RAN security requirements.

Plugfest participants seamlessly integrated KORA software and hardware platforms to test the following:

O-RAN Cloud (O-Cloud) Platform – Keysight’s virtual cloud infrastructure validation solution (Cloud Peak) was used in two test scenarios to benchmark the O-Cloud platform latency behavior, the storage scalability, and the isolation of resource intensive applications when multiple applications are simultaneously sharing the same container -orchestration system in an O-Cloud infrastructure. Test scenarios involved testing O-Cloud platform performance across the compute / network / storage resource dimensions and different generations of server hardware. Collaborator : Wind River

– Keysight’s virtual cloud infrastructure validation solution (Cloud Peak) was used in two test scenarios to benchmark the O-Cloud platform latency behavior, the storage scalability, and the isolation of resource intensive applications when multiple applications are simultaneously sharing the same -orchestration system in an O-Cloud infrastructure. Test scenarios involved testing O-Cloud platform performance across the compute / network / storage resource dimensions and different generations of server hardware. : Wind River O-RAN Security – Keysight’s 3GPP Security Assurance Specification (SCAS) automated test suite using UEE (UeSIM) and core emulator (CoreSIM) were used to evaluate and assess the security requirements specific to the O-RAN system. Collaborator : Mavenir and Pegatron Corp.

– Keysight’s 3GPP Security Assurance Specification (SCAS) automated test suite using UEE (UeSIM) and core emulator (CoreSIM) were used to evaluate and assess the security requirements specific to the O-RAN system. : Mavenir and Pegatron Corp. Xhaul Cell Site Router (CSR) and Hub Site Router (HSR) – the combination of Keysight’s transport network testing solution (IxNetwork/Novus) and transport network impairment solution (Network Emulator II) were used to validate the transport network performance under real-world conditions. Collaborator: ADVA Keysight’s O-DU emulation solution (Open RAN Studio) and O-RU emulator capabilities (RuSIM) were added in another test scenario used to validate fronthaul traffic processing. Collaborator: IP Infusion

