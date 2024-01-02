Keysight to Showcase Electric Vehicle Innovations at CES 2024

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #Automotive–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):





What: At CES 2024 Keysight will showcase solutions designed to accelerate innovation in electric vehicle (EV) development. Keysight enables automotive engineers to push the boundaries of engineering with intelligent emulation solutions that reduce risk, speed time-to-market, and help create the best autonomous and electric vehicle experiences. When: January 9-12, 2024 Where: West Hall, Keysight booth #7201 Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), LV, Nevada Media Contact Jenny Gallacher to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations. Info: Keysight at CES

Over 200 EV models are introduced every year globally, and many EV standards exist or are in development around the world to address different needs and applications. Testing all combinations is impractical in the real world. Emulation in the lab is the only way to validate and ensure interoperability of EVs and charging stations. At CES, Keysight will demonstrate the following use cases, to show how emulation solutions can enable the future of EVs:

Battery Research and Development (R&D) to Build Better Batteries Faster With Keysight’s Battery Cell Test system, engineers can push the efficiency of each cell to develop higher capacity and higher density batteries. Keysight experts will be on hand to discuss how to analyze new cell chemistries, optimize cell designs, and adapt to evolving configurations in order to support the entire R&D process and deliver innovation.



Maximizing Power to the Road​ with Battery Cell, Pack, and Battery Management System (BMS) Testing The growing demand for electric vehicles is increasing the need for more efficient EV battery development and testing. Keysight’s Battery Pack Test System is designed to address this issue and accelerate the development and validation of battery packs. Used in combination with Keysight’s cell, module, and BMS test systems, engineers can streamline the testing process throughout the workflow . Keysight will be discussing battery cell, module, pack, and BMS test challenges and demonstrate how its solutions provide higher efficiency with a smaller footprint to help minimize operating costs.



Ensuring EV Charging Conformance by Validating All Charging Interfaces​ Keysight’s Charging Discovery System (CDS) is a complete solution for all EV and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) charging interfaces. Engineers can test the full range of EV and EVSE standards with in-lab emulation, ensuring worldwide standards are met. This ensures conformance and interoperability to drive future growth and innovation. Keysight will also be discussing how its solutions enable AC/DC charging at higher power and help validate V2G communications and power transfer.



Gigafactory Optimization by Maximizing Battery Test Lab Efficiency​ Being able to streamline lab operations is essential to make electric vehicles more cost-competitive. Engineers are seeking to produce EV batteries in mass by efficiently managing workflows, while at the same time ensuring compliance. This means quicker analysis of data and statistics and the ability to automate documentation and tasks in order to free up critical time and improve speed. Keysight will discuss how its PathWave Lab Operations software enables engineers to streamline workflows and improve time-to-market with efficient planning and coordination of the entire battery test laboratory.



In July, the White House announced a national initiative to improve the state of consumer IOT security to better protect privacy and financial information. Keysight is proud to be the only testing company invited to that announcement. At CES, Keysight will showcase and participate in the following discussions:

Automated IOT Security Testing to enable FCC Cyber Trust Mark In our Cybersecurity booth (LVCC, North Hall, #9478), Keysight will demonstrate its automated IOT Security Assessment product which is used to validate both security and compliance in connected devices ranging from headsets to healthcare devices to connected cars.



Panel Discussion: A Secured IoT World?: Programs, Rules, Brands, Retailers and Consumers Keysight will be participating in this panel discussion along with Samsung, Best Buy, and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). Panel Description: “What’s the impact of the US Cyber Trust Mark, the EU CRA and other programs? This panel will discuss the implications.” Logistics Date: Thursday, January 11 Time: 1:00 – 1:40 PM Location: LVCC North Hall Level 2 in room N258 Web page: https://www.ces.tech/sessions-events/cyber/cyber04.aspx



At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

