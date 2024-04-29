Keysight Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #2Q24—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) will release financial results for the fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2024 after the close of the market on Monday, May 20, 2024. The company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the financial results.





The conference call will be webcast live and accessible in the Upcoming Events section of the Keysight investor relations website, www.investor.keysight.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing 1-404-975-4839 or 1-833-470-1428 toll-free (access code 996630).

A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days in the News, Events, Presentations section of the Keysight investor relations website.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Jason Kary



+1 707 577 6916



jason.kary@keysight.com

MEDIA CONTACT:



Andrea Mueller



+1 408 218 4754



andrea.mueller@keysight.com