Keysight Accelerates Its 6G Efforts with NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud Platform

Keysight brings proven wireless network expertise and end-to-end network emulation capabilities to the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud platform for wireless-AI research

platform for wireless-AI research Cloud-based versions of Keysight’s proven network emulation software solutions will be available to users alongside tools from NVIDIA

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #6G—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is collaborating on the new NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud Platform, which includes the NVIDIA Aerial Omniverse Digital Twin, an open, flexible, and interconnected framework of network emulation resources offering researchers a comprehensive tool suite on which to develop new adaptations of artificial intelligence (AI) for radio access networks (RAN). The addition of Keysight’s portfolio of network emulation solutions will enable researchers to develop and validate new approaches to optimize wireless communications access using Keysight’s full suite of end-to-end network emulation capabilities.





The rapid pace of AI technology maturity is coming as 6G research is ramping quickly in its formative stage, making it likely that 6G will be the first generation of wireless to be fully AI-native. Validating new AI algorithmic approaches optimized to increase network capacity, speed, and usage types requires emulating realistic network conditions at scale. Tools that realistically emulate every part of a wireless system are needed to train, test, and refine AI algorithms before they can be commercialized.

To assist 6G researchers in building viable future AI algorithms, Keysight will add its comprehensive collection of network emulation and testing solutions covering the network from end-to-end to the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud. Keysight is creating cloud-based versions of these solutions and making them available on the research platform in a flexible and scalable manner. This will provide 6G researchers access to Keysight solutions in network realistic conditions thanks to the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud. As cloud-based solutions, the Keysight network emulations will now also be faster and more scalable thanks to access to NVIDIA’s seamless GPU-acceleration network.

Kailash Narayanan, Senior Vice President and President of the Communications Solutions Group, Keysight, said: “We are thrilled to be one of the first solution partners announced for NVIDIA’s new 6G Research Cloud platform. By integrating our solutions onto this cloud-based platform, researchers will have access to fast, scalable versions of the industry’s most realistic network emulation capabilities. This level of realism and scalability will be essential for developing AI architectures capable of optimizing next-gen wireless systems.”

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom, NVIDIA, said: “An open and modular cloud-based platform is necessary for 6G researchers to trial new AI algorithms and techniques using a platform that enables simulation with physically accurate digital twins and an accelerated RAN software stack. As we expand a rich ecosystem of technologies that can address a wide variety of research needs, spanning academia and industry, we welcome Keysight as one of the first solution providers to our 6G Research Cloud platform.”

