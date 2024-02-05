Keyfactor Channel Leader Joe Tong Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief for the Second Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, today announced that Joe Tong, Senior Vice President of Global Channel, was named on the CRN 2024 Channel Chief List. Released annually, the prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs List recognizes the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who are advancing the channel agenda and driving successful channel partner programs and strategies for their companies. This is the second consecutive year Tong has been named to the list.





Tong was recognized for his critical role in leading the development, framework, and overall success of the Keyfactor Partner Network. Over the past year, Tong has expanded Keyfactor’s partner services in North America, launched partner services in EMEA, APJ, Middle East, and LATAM, and increased engagement with top-performing partners, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. Tong has also focused on growing deeper partner relationships, resulting in a 70% increase in partner enablement for the year and a 53% increase in the partner-initiated pipeline.

“It’s an honor to be recognized once again on CRN’s Channel Chief List alongside some of the most innovative leaders in the channel community,” said Tong. “As new devices are introduced into enterprise networks, it’s become a business imperative to have a trusted solution to manage and secure associated machine identities, as this instills confidence within individuals and businesses that their digital transactions are secure. Our team’s steadfast dedication has been instrumental in making this a reality for many enterprises as we continue to build a world-class channel program that delivers best-in-class solutions to prioritize identity-first security and build digital trust.”

Launched in February 2020, the Keyfactor Partner Program aims to help partners bring Keyfactor’s leading PKI and machine identity management solutions to today’s modern enterprises by delivering the insights, tools, and support needed to enable their success. Keyfactor’s partner program is comprised of cloud partners, solution providers, and technology partners with specialization in federal, IoT, and services.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Keyfactor:

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

​​Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

