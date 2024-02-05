Home Business Wire Keenan & Associates Data Security Incident Notification
ONTARIO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keenan & Associates, the third-party administrator of Prime Healthcare’s employee benefit health plan, has been involved in a cybersecurity incident. No Prime Healthcare systems were involved in this incident and this incident was not due to any action by Prime. Keenan is currently unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of the stolen data.


Prime Healthcare is required to share this information publicly per the HIPAA Breach Notification Rule.

In late August 2023, Keenan discovered disruptions occurring on some of its network servers. Keenan immediately began an investigation and engaged leading third-party cybersecurity and forensic experts to assist. Upon detection, Keenan took prompt action to contain it. Keenan also notified law enforcement.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized party gained access to certain Keenan internal systems at various times between approximately August 21, 2023 and August 27, 2023, and that the unauthorized party obtained some data from Keenan systems. A thorough review of that data was conducted to identify what information was involved and identify individuals to whom the data related.

Prime Healthcare was notified by Keenan in December 2023 that some of the personal information of Prime Healthcare benefit plan members may have been compromised, including name, and one or more of the following: date of birth, Social Security number, passport number, driver’s license number, health insurance information, such as health plan ID number, and health information, such as diagnosis and treatment information.

Keenan is providing Prime Healthcare benefit plan members a complimentary 24-month membership in Experian® IdentityWorksSM Credit 1B. Keenan has also set up a dedicated call center to answer questions about this incident: 1-800-459-6125 Monday-Friday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 68 times. To learn more, please visit primehealthcare.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Nikels

909-235-4305

enikels@primehealthcare.com

