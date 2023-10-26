Keena Healthcare Technology and Altera Digital Health Expand Strategic Partnership

Altera to offer Keena’s full line of workflow optimization and data integration solutions to TouchWorks® EHR clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keena Healthcare Technology, a healthcare optimization organization, and Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, announce today that they have engaged in a reseller agreement. The expanded sales collaboration deal is an extension of the partnership and developer agreement Keena has had with Altera’s TouchWorks® EHR business unit since 2008.





Keena has had several years of successful selling into Altera’s TouchWorks EHR client base of provider practices and has consistently prioritized its strategic focus on developing new technologies and services needed to optimize their clinical and financial performance. In parallel, Keena has looked to maintain a select group of trusted strategic partnerships with industry leaders and best of breed niche technology vendors to efficiently extend their sales reach into select segments of the marketplace.

“We are very optimistic about our expanded relationship with Altera and the opportunity to work closely with their client success and client development teams,” said Craig Luce, Founding Partner of Keena Healthcare Technology. “There is both a strategic and cultural fit between our two organizations that we feel will be of significant benefit to the TouchWorks EHR client base, while at the same time fulfilling a common high priority initiative for Keena and Altera.”

With the current EHR market made up principally of system replacement transactions, a premium is placed on strengthening relationships with existing clients and providing them with new opportunities for performance optimization and value-add solutions. Altera’s expanded partnership with Keena demonstrates the company’s commitment to and investment in providing more value to their TouchWorks EHR clients.

”Altera Digital Health strives to be insanely great for our clients. We’re constantly identifying new ways technology can meaningfully improve their everyday lives, whether they’re from our own portfolio or that of our likeminded partners,” said Ben Scharfe, Executive Vice President of the TouchWorks EHR business unit at Altera Digital Health. “The timing is perfect for our sales team to leverage Keena’s past successes and provide an extended line of enhanced value solutions to our loyal TouchWorks EHR clients.”

About Keena Healthcare Technology

Keena is a full-service healthcare optimization organization focused on clinical workflows, interfaces, conversions and archival solutions. Built upon a vision for improving technology delivery, Keena is the collaboration of two companies that share a core value system for life, work, and healthcare. Having come from the pedigree of EHR Integration Services and Byte Sized Solutions, Keena transforms the way people manage information, develop workflows and share knowledge within healthcare. To learn more visit. www.keenahealth.com.

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to connect and inspire healthier communities. Formerly the Allscripts Hospitals and Large Physician Practices business segment, Altera’s platform approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. Together, with our clients, we’re bringing next-level healthcare within reach. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.

