Kaiju ETF Advisors Lowers Investment Cost for AI Powered BTD Capital Fund ETF

Reduced Fees Expands Investor Access to Kaiju’s Innovative Platform

RED BANK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaiju ETF Advisors (“KEA”), a leading pure AI-powered ETF investment manager, today announced that it has lowered the annual management fee on its flagship ETF, BTD Capital Fund (Ticker: DIP) from 1.25% to 0.75%.





DIP is an actively managed ETF that harnesses the power of AI through a proprietary platform to identify oversold equities that have the highest probability of experiencing quick-return rebounds and capitalizes on them by initiating short order buy and sell orders in reaction to real-time market movements.

The new lowered management fee, which reflects a 40% reduction in management fees and is effective from December 1, 2023, is designed to provide greater investor access to the actively managed fund in a more cost-effective manner.

“We believe this permanent reduction in fees advances Kaiju’s goal to democratize investor access to predictive AI as an investment solution,” said Ryan Pannell, Founder & Chairman of Kaiju Worldwide and CEO of Kaiju ETF Advisors. “We are always seeking to improve our strategies and products, and leverage new technological efficiencies to lower costs. We are pleased that investors can now potentially benefit more easily from exposure to a publicly traded vehicle with daily liquidity that optimizes our complex and innovative technology.”

KEA is a subsidiary of Kaiju Worldwide, an ecosystem of companies and private funds whose operations span three continents and more than a dozen time zones. Launched in 2022 as KEA’s inaugural ETF, DIP provides investors and financial advisors exposure to an active management strategy optimized by machine learning.

ABOUT KAIJU ETF ADVISORS

Kaiju ETF Advisors employs robust predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies designed to improve fund management decision-making. By empowering these innovative technologies to curate and provide direct management of our ETFs, we’re striving to go places no Registered Investment Advisor has gone before. For more information about our Registered Investment Advisor please visit us at www.kaijuetfadvisors.com and for more information on our flagship ETF, DIP, please visit www.DIPETF.com and follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn

ABOUT KAIJU WORLDWIDE

Kaiju Worldwide is the parent company of an ecosystem of enterprises built around predictive artificial intelligence, with a shared goal of leading the next generation of technology-driven investment strategies through a variety of channels including; Kaiju IP, Kaiju Capital Management, and Kaiju ETF Advisors. For more information about Kaiju Worldwide and its products and services please visit us at www.kaiju.ai or contact info@kaiju.ai.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 617-0004 or visit our website at www.dipetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser. Kaiju ETF Advisors (the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The Fund is subject to numerous risks including but not limited to: Equity Risk, Large Cap Risk, Management Risk, and Trading Risk. The Fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Sub-Adviser’s success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund. The Fund’s principal investment strategies are dependent on the Sub-Adviser’s understanding of artificial intelligence. The Fund relies heavily on a proprietary artificial intelligence selection model as well as data and information supplied by third parties that are utilized by such a model. Specifically, the Fund relies on the Kaiju Algorithm to implement its principal investment strategies. To the extent the model does not perform as designed or as intended, the Fund’s strategy may not be successfully implemented and the Fund may lose value. A “value” style of investing could produce poor performance results relative to other funds, even in a rising market, if the methodology used by the Fund to determine a company’s “value” or prospects for exceeding earnings expectations or market conditions is wrong. In addition, “value stocks” can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time. The Fund is expected to actively and frequently trade securities or other instruments in its portfolio to carry out its investment strategies. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses. Frequent trading may also cause adverse tax consequences for investors in the Fund due to an increase in short-term capital gains. The fund is new, with a limited operating history.

