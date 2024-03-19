Home Business Wire Juniper Networks Announces Date of First Quarter Preliminary Financial Results
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today announced it will release preliminary financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 on Thursday, April 25, 2024 after the close of the market.


There will be no conference call on April 25, 2024 due to the proposed merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

A press release and CFO Commentary will be published on the Company’s website at http://investor.juniper.net.

Note: Our Customer Solution revenue categories will include the following name changes:

  • AI-Driven Enterprise changes to Campus and Branch
  • Automated WAN Solutions changes to Wide Area Networking
  • Cloud-Ready Data Center changes to Data Center
  • Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services does not change

Historical revenue by Customer Solution does not change, this is only a name change.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jess Lubert

Juniper Networks

+ 1 (408) 936-3734

jlubert@juniper.net

Media Relations:
Penny Still

Juniper Networks

+441372385692

pstill@juniper.net

