Jetstack Announces Industry-First Software Supply Chain Security Toolkit

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jetstack, a Venafi company and leader in cloud native, open source and strategic consulting services, today announced the availability of an easy-to-use, interactive and comprehensive toolkit for securing modern software supply chains. The visual, web-based resource is available to everyone and is designed to help organizations evaluate and plan the crucial steps they need to tackle effective software supply chain security. Software supply chain security has become an increasingly critical issue for all organizations. After the attack against Solar Winds at the end of 2020 that affected over 1800 companies, software supply chain attacks increased over 300 percent in 2021.

“Most organizations now understand the urgency and importance of improving the security of the software they consume and produce,” said Matthew Bates, chief technology officer for Jetstack. “The problem is that it’s very challenging to identify and prioritize the changes that need to be made whilst also managing the competing priorities of their development and security communities. It’s very difficult to figure out how to continually improve development velocity and reduce time to deployment while, at the same time, improve control, visibility and security. Our toolkit helps development and security teams quickly figure out where to start by identifying the difficulty and impact connected to specific security controls.”

The Software Supply Chain toolkit consolidates advice and recommendations from multiple frameworks and whitepapers that each provide comprehensive guidance for software supply chain security including:

The interactive toolkit presents the guidance from these frameworks broken down into four key areas: build pipelines, source code, provenance and deployment. Recommendations from each section include insights on priority and complexity along with links to the original open source toolsets that can help with that specific recommendation.

“Software supply chain attacks target a whole range of vulnerabilities at different points in the software life cycle,” said Steve Judd, senior solutions architect for Jetstack and the developer of the toolkit. “Solving these challenges requires going through a whole range of controls that go well beyond a software bill of materials (SBOMs), which is just one of the 54 recommendations. The Software Supply Chain toolkit is a new type of collaboration with the open source community designed to help the industry develop proactive and preventative solutions that are purpose built for existing and emerging development processes.”

Visit https://jetstack.io/software-supply-chain/ to view the toolkit.

About Jetstack

Jetstack, a Venafi company, is a cloud native products and strategic consulting company working with enterprises using Kubernetes and OpenShift. Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader and innovator of machine identity management.

An open source pioneer, Jetstack has achieved notable industry recognition as the creator of cert-manager which is the open source industry standard for cloud native machine identity management. Jetstack’s open source products and solutions protect the application environments and platform infrastructure of global banks, multinational retailing companies and defense organizations.

Venafi and Jetstack are pioneers of enterprise machine identity security, and Jetstack provides enterprise platform and security teams the power to build, scale and secure their cloud native infrastructure for advanced developer automation, workload security and application innovation.

