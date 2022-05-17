Home Business Wire JETRO’s U.S.-Japan Business Platform “J-Bridge” to Expand Support Services to the Digital...
JETRO’s U.S.-Japan Business Platform “J-Bridge” to Expand Support Services to the Digital Sector and Host Webinar on Smart Cities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bigdata–The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will host a webinar on the topic of “Smart City” technologies to celebrate the expansion of JETRO’s “J-Bridge” business platform’s services on June 2, 2022.


Last year, METI and JETRO launched the Japan Innovation Bridge (J-Bridge) business platform to support collaboration between Japanese and foreign companies. In the U.S., J-Bridge has been focused on facilitating U.S.-Japan partnerships in the carbon neutrality sector. In response to these activities, METI Minister HAGIUDA Koichi and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo launched the Japan-U.S. Commerce and Industry Partnership (JUCIP) last November, with J-Bridge acting as a joint measure to promote investment between the two countries.

To further strengthen such efforts in the U.S., METI and JETRO have decided to expand their business support services beyond the carbon neutrality sector and into the digital sector as well. To commemorate this service expansion, METI and JETRO are co-organizing an online webinar. The webinar will focus on companies with advanced digital technologies in the field of “Smart Cities,” which can contribute to solving common challenges in Japan and the U.S., such as an aging population, disaster prevention, and climate change. Through a dialogue and panel discussion between Japanese and U.S. companies in this field, the webinar will showcase the potential for collaboration between the two.

The webinar will be conducted in both English and Japanese. It is free to attend, but prior registration is required.

For detailed information and to register, please visit: https://www.jetro.go.jp/usa/topics/j-bridge-us-2nd-event-smart-cities.html

About JETRO: JETRO is a Japanese government-affiliated organization that helps to promote trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. JETRO provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world, including six offices in the USA. JETRO provides a wide range of business development services, including go-to-market consultation, business-matching support, industry-specific seminars and webinars, and more.

Shintaro Obata, DXPT@jetro.go.jp

