Jeff Snyder Joins BCE Consulting as Senior Advisor

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—CEA Group (CEA) is pleased to announce that our Senior Advisor of Cyber Security, Jeff Snyder, has been appointed to BCE Consulting as Senior Advisor, Cyber.





“Jeff Snyder’s broad and deep understanding of the Cyber Domain from a technical, strategic, and operational perspective will serve to strengthen BCE’s team in this complex area involving National Security,” stated BCE Consulting Co-Founder and Senior Partner, Craig Belanger. “As we assist our clients in important Cyber insights involving Strategy, Brand Equity, and Mergers and Acquisitions, Jeff will be an important resource for our broader BCE team.” To learn more about BCE Consulting, visit https://www.bceconsulting.com.

CEA Chairman and Founder Rick Michaels stated, “This is a well-deserved recognition of Jeff Snyder’s global reputation as a visionary in the Cyber Domain and the strategic imperatives it presents to all industries. We are privileged to have Jeff as our Senior Advisor for Cyber Security and his involvement with BCE Consulting will have many benefits to the important strategic and tactical work it performs for its clients.”

ABOUT BCE CONSULTING

BCE advises clients on strategic, operational, and tactical issues to drive revenue growth and profitability.

BCE has significant experience supporting clients across a broad set of B2B and B2C markets. In industries ranging from aerospace to healthcare to technology, BCE works with senior leaders to crack their toughest global business challenges. More recently, BCE has begun assisting its clients in the Cyber Domain in significant decisions involving Strategy and Market Insights, Brand Equity, and Mergers and Acquisitions.

BCE leverages market-driven data as the foundation for the firm’s recommendations, with an overarching philosophy that recommendations should be practical and achievable. BCE Consulting is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with operations in Boston, MA; Yarmouth, ME; and London, UK.

ABOUT CEA

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise, and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success is built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and a member of SIPC.

