Ivanti Named Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Tools for Second Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management for the second consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We believe Ivanti’s placement in the report is a result of our differentiated product roadmap, our ability to execute and the strategic acquisitions we have made to strengthen our platform in the last year,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer, Ivanti. “Through the Ivanti Neurons platform, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a proactive and predictive service management solution, with contextual employee experience, and improved business outcomes. Our Ivanti Neurons platform empowers IT departments with automation bots that proactively resolve issues, even before employees notice them, and delivers a personalized employee experience.”

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM is one of the most flexible and complete cloud-optimized ITSM solutions available. Customers can automate workflows and eliminate costly manual processes while making their business more efficient, compliant and secure. Whether looking for an IT help desk/support ticket solution or to support more advanced ITIL service management processes, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM can easily scale and adapt to meet specific business needs.

We believe the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Ivanti

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive as they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, zero trust security and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 40,000 customers, including 78 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

