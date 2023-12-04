Introducing Avail: A New Platform Harnessing AI to Help Hollywood Cover More IP and Innovate the Pre-Production Process

Avail streamlines the development process with AI-summarization tools that make reviewing efficient and accessible while helping to bring new IP to the forefront.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Avail announces the open beta phase of its initial offering, a submissions summarization tool.





Avail’s coverage offering summarizes scripts and books of any length, outputting a hallucination-free detailed summary, character breakdown, and tonal assessment within minutes. Additionally, users can chat with the script or book to extract further insights in real time.

“After months of R&D, we’re thrilled to share Avail with the industry,” said Chris Giliberti, Co-Founder and CEO of Avail. “In my executive days, the biggest challenge I faced was keeping up with the myriad of submissions. We built Avail to ensure you leave no stone unturned in your quest to find the best new voices and stack your pipeline with hits. It’s exciting to imagine a future where opportunity is no longer gate kept by limited executive capacity.”

Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six, said: “Amidst the boom of AI-powered apps, Avail stands out given the team’s unique combination of Chris’ producing experience and John’s tech pedigree. We’re inspired by their vision of developing new technology that creates more exposure for Hollywood’s creator class.”

Already in use at two leading talent agencies and multiple major studios, this is just the beginning for Avail. The company’s tech team – composed of Google and Amazon alums – is hard at work building new products, including custom models and products cobuilt with industry leaders such as Range Media Partners. Avail has formed a strategic partnership with Range on an initiative to develop custom products for premium film and television financing, development and production centered on fast budgeting and production planning use cases, as well as business affairs insights.

Avail is co-founded by CEO Chris Giliberti and Head of Product & Technology John Liu. Prior to Avail, Giliberti served as founder of Zestworld, a creator-forward platform for comics, and as founder and head of Gimlet Pictures, the TV and film adaptation arm of Gimlet Media. Giliberti started his career as a TMT-focused management consultant, most recently at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Liu, who also served as founder of Zestworld, previously led Google Maps’ SMB APIs, services merchant growth, and new local search experiences for Google Search. Liu built his own platform for students as an undergrad, and began his tech leadership career at startups Chegg and Smule.

Avail is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley and Hollywood names, including Seven Seven Six (Alexis Ohanian), General Catalyst, Advancit Capital (Shari Redstone) and Liontree.

Avail (https://www.itsavail.com/) is now available for companies and individuals alike. Subscriptions start at $250/month with four reports a month and a 30-day free trial. Enterprise pricing available upon request.

Contacts

Erin Dwyer, erin@fineanddandycomms.com