Integritty Expands Footprint, Unveils Expansion into the US Market.

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Integritty, a renowned SAP solutions provider headquartered in Canada, announced its expansion in the US market by establishing a new office in Houston.





With a solid reputation built on serving prominent clients in Canada across various sectors, including Oil and Gas, Mining, Railways, and Logistics, Integritty is poised to broaden its reach and bring its expertise to clients in the USA. Alongside its comprehensive service offerings in SAP with expertise in BTP, SAP SuccessFactors, S/4 HANA clean core initiatives and Enterprise Planning Management, Integritty will introduce enterprise AI tools such as OrgFusion and Librarian to cater to the specific needs of the American market.

Integritty has appointed Nicholas Abbott as the Head of Sales to spearhead its operations in the US. Based in Houston, Texas, Abbott brings a wealth of experience in Sales and Business Development within the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry and boasts a proven track record. Prior to joining Integritty, Nicholas worked with brands like Accenture and SAP.

Reflecting on his new role, Abbott expressed, “I am excited to join Integritty and look forward to driving growth and fostering meaningful client relationships in the region. With an integrated suite of offerings and extensive experience in delivering specialized SAP solutions, we will soon be a partner of choice for leading enterprises in this market.”

Integritty CEO Abhay Vaidya expressed his enthusiasm about Abbott’s appointment, stating, ” We are thrilled to expand our operations into the United States, and we are confident that Nicholas Abbott will play a pivotal role in this endeavor. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in solidifying Integritty’s presence in the new market.”

This strategic expansion underscores Integritty’s unwavering commitment to its core values and goals, reaffirming its dedication to providing customers with the highest quality products and services.

About Integritty:

Integritty is a consulting firm founded by SAP alumni with a firm focus of simplifying the technology lifecycle and creating lucid solutions for the most complex business processes. Headquartered in Calgary, Integritty has strong presence in Canada and South Asia, and has accomplished multiple SAP implementations and technology transformation projects for mid-size and large enterprises including few Fortune-500 companies.

Contacts

For further information, visit https://tinyurl.com/integritty-announcement or email marketing@integritty.com.