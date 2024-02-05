Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. Announces Date & Time of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced today that the Company will release results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on February 15, 2024 beginning at 10:00 AM ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call by calling domestically 1-844-739-3798 or Internationally 1-412-317-5714 and requesting to join the Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. earnings call. A live webcast will be also be available at https://innovative-ss.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, statements about future revenue, financial performance and profitability, future business opportunities, and the impact of the Honeywell asset acquisition and other acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions, including the Honeywell asset acquisition, into its operations; a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the economic and business environments in which the Company operates. Such factors are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Rell Winand – CFO



610-646-9800 X550