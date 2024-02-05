InMoment Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer

InMoment named a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

InMoment recognized as a Leader for three times consecutively in customer experience management analysis by Gartner

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement solutions, has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. The company is confident that this recognition solidifies its position as a top choice for organizations considering an investment in customer experience (CX) software.





Gartner® evaluated ten vendors in the report on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. At the conclusion of the analysis, InMoment was once again named a Leader, marking the third time it has been placed in the Leaders’ Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant Voice of the Customer (VoC) report.

Gartner defines Voice of the Customer (VoC) platforms “as one that integrates feedback collection, analysis and action into a single unified solution that helps organizations to understand and improve the customer experience.”

“We believe our recognition in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer underscores our commitment to revolutionizing customer experience through our integrated CX approach and that’s what makes us a leader in the industry,” says John Lewis, CEO at InMoment. “Our approach involves synthesizing insights from diverse sources using advanced AI and predictive analytics. This enables informed, impactful decisions and actions that foster both immediate business improvement and sustained long-term success.”

“Today, through collaboration with InMoment, we’re successfully eradicating data silos. By integrating feedback from independent-owned and corporate-owned stores, and La-Z-Boy omnichannel customer journey, we’re maximizing the utilization of diverse datasets to uncover more nuanced insights for our team,” says Jorge Calvachi, La-Z-Boy. “In a brief period, we’ve transformed our understanding of customer dynamics to work towards our ultimate goal of delivering a seamless customer experience.”

InMoment acknowledges that this recognition follows a year of accolades for them from Best CX partner, Best NLP company, G2 and more. The full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer report is available here.

