Ingram Micro Cloud Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

Recognizes Ingram Micro Cloud’s DevOps expertise and ability to provide solutions that help partners implement continuous integration and delivery practices for their customers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Cloud, a global AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that Ingram Micro Cloud has demonstrated deep expertise in delivering DevOps solutions that help partners and their customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices (CI/CD) and help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Ingram Micro Cloud as an AWS Partner that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus around DevOps. The DevOps Competency status means Ingram Micro Cloud provides validated technical skills to help partners and their customers implement solutions that are automated, consistent, and easy to manage, allowing them to focus on revenue-generating activities.

“We’re proud to achieve the AWS DevOps Competency status,” said Victor Baez, senior vice president of cloud channel sales, at Ingram Micro Cloud. “Our team is dedicated to delivering technical excellence. Unlike many other distributors, we at Ingram Micro Cloud have built out a full Center of Excellence (COE) team that can help scale our partners in a wide range of professional services. DevOps is a key competency that allows us to help our partners accelerate time to market, be agile and responsive, and reduce duplication and redundancy to improve reliability for their customers. We’re thrilled to have achieved our first AWS Competency and we’re not stopping there—we’re working on others and are excited to be able to share benefits with our partners.”

To achieve the status, Ingram Micro Cloud had to pass a rigorous audit, referencing successful customer use cases that had been completed by the COE, a team of certified technical resources delivering professional services at Ingram Micro Cloud. The audit also reviewed the process and methodologies being delivered through the COE, validating its extensive knowledge and capability of delivering DevOps solutions on AWS.

Further information about Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS business can be found here.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at https://www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

Contacts

Megan Binkley



Ingram Micro Cloud Global



Megan.Binkley@ingrammicro.com