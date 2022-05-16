Indianapolis Star Names DirectEmployers Association A Winner of the Central Indiana Top Workplaces 2022 Award

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Culture–For the second consecutive year, DirectEmployers Association has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Indianapolis Star. The recipients of the Top Workplaces award are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.





“As a consecutive two-year recipient of this award, I am humbled by the growth of DirectEmployers and its family of brands,” commented Executive Director Candee Chambers. “We take pride in being recognized as a Top Workplace in Central Indiana, and this award directly reflects our continuity of staff, creative spirit, and exceptionally collaborative, people-first culture.”

DirectEmployers is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow over the years and currently employs 82 staff members who support over 950 employer Members from the Fortune 2000. These global employers turn to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance, recruitment marketing, affirmative action development and planning, and custom application and software development.

“Companies need to authentically represent their brand to job-seekers,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “The employee experience needs to be on the mission-critical list. Leaders who embrace a people-first culture will benefit greatly. By giving employees a voice and showcasing your authentic culture through employer branding, organizations can attract those job seekers who complement their culture. Culture drives performance.”

While celebrating its Top Workplaces achievement, DirectEmployers remains focused on its people-first culture and listening to staff suggestions for continuous improvements. For more information on DirectEmployers, visit https://directemployers.org.

About DirectEmployers Association

Established in 2001, DirectEmployers serves as a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions to OFCCP compliance and recruitment marketing challenges. The Association’s proprietary technology powers a federal contract compliance solution aimed at assisting federal Government contractors in fulfilling VEVRAA Mandatory Job Listing requirements as set by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). DirectEmployers remains rooted in OFCCP compliance, but has expanded significantly to include one-stop shop solutions focused on OFCCP compliance job packs, Affirmative Action planning and development, on-demand learning, recruitment marketing, and software design and development. For more about the Association’s Family of Brands and service offering, visit https://directemployers.org or by viewing the one-stop shop solution guide.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

