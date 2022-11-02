Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Pentair’s Karla Robertson

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporateresponsibility–Karla Robertson, EVP, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Social Responsibility Officer at Pentair is the featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

As a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, Pentair helps the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From its residential and commercial water treatment solutions that deliver great tasting, higher-quality water and ice while helping customers use water more productively, to industrial water reuse solutions and innovative pool solutions that use less energy and fewer chemicals, Pentair is focused on driving innovation that helps the planet thrive.

“Karla brings a unique perspective as both General Counsel and Chief Social Responsibility Officer, and it was wonderful to have her on the show,” said Shegerian. “Though its formalized ESG program is relatively new, Pentair has a long legacy of delivering energy and resource-efficient products and solutions. It was great to hear from Karla what the company is doing to advance its ESG maturity, including the notable progress against its strategic targets and the important role employees play in delivering this positive impact.”

“At Pentair, we are driven by our purpose to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions,” said Robertson. “I was proud to share with the Impact Podcast audience the progress Pentair has made, and the positive impact of our business as we harness the collective efforts of our team in ‘Making Better Essential,’ which serves as our guide in our social responsibility efforts.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

