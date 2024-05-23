Immersion Signs License Agreement with Samsung Electronics Co.

AVENTURA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), a leading developer and provider of patents for haptics, today announced that it has renewed a license with Samsung Electronics Co. to continue to make Immersion’s patents available to Samsung and its affiliates.





“We are delighted to extend Samsung’s license to our patents for the delivery of high-quality haptics in their devices,” said Eric Singer, Immersion’s President and CEO.

Immersion’s high-quality touch feedback technology enhances gaming, computing, device interactions, peripheral use, and software experiences. Increasingly, haptics incorporating high-quality tactile effects are being designed into consumer devices and applications for more immersive operations.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

