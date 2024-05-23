Iambic Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation for IAM1363, a Clinical Stage Type II HER2 Inhibitor, at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iambic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics using its unique AI-driven discovery platform, today announced a poster presentation highlighting the ongoing Phase 1 study of IAM1363, a selective and brain-penetrant inhibitor of HER2 signaling for the treatment of HER2-driven cancers. The TIP (trials in progress) poster will be shared at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 31-June 4 in Chicago.





IAM1363 is a small molecule inhibitor of wild-type and oncogenic mutant HER2 proteins, designed to expand the therapeutic index compared to available HER2 inhibitors and to avoid toxicities from off-target inhibition of EGFR. In preclinical studies, IAM1363 has demonstrated over 1000-fold selectivity for HER2 compared to EGFR, a promising pharmacokinetic and safety profile, preferential tumor enrichment, and penetrance of the central nervous system. In HER2 tumor models, including intracranial tumor models, IAM1363 has demonstrated favorable efficacy and tolerability compared to benchmark tyrosine kinase inhibitors and HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugates. IAM1363 was identified using Iambic’s AI-driven discovery platform and is now being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study, IAM1363-01 (NCT06253871).

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: IAM1363-01: A phase 1/1b Study of a Selective and Brain-Penetrant HER2 inhibitor for HER2-driven Solid Tumors

Abstract Number: TPS3186

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Location: Hall A, Poster board 318a

Date and Time: June 1, 9:00am-12:00pm CT

Presenter: Alex A. Adjei, MD, PhD, FACP, Chief of the Cleveland Clinic’s Cancer Institute

About Iambic Therapeutics

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Iambic Therapeutics is disrupting the therapeutics landscape with its unique AI-driven drug-discovery platform. Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters with strong track records of success in delivering clinically validated therapeutics. The Iambic platform has been demonstrated to deliver high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to clinical stage with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. The Iambic team is advancing an internal pipeline of clinical assets to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, and pipeline at iambic.ai.

Contacts

Jason Glashow



Glashow Strategic Communications for Iambic



Jason.Glashow@iambic.ai