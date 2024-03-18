Hyve Managed Hosting Launches Germany Hub in Berlin

~ Hyve Managed Hosting is expanding its bespoke cloud infrastructure and management services to the DACH region ~

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyve Managed Hosting, a global, fully managed hosting provider, is bringing its award-winning cloud expertise to Germany and the DACH market with the opening of its new European hub in Berlin. Hyve is a global company with entities in the UK, U.S., and Europe that delivers bespoke global infrastructure and management services, including private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation and security services, and more. Major brands in the company’s portfolio include Capita, Ansys, Konica Minolta and the NHS.





The European cloud computing market was valued at $56.85 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $470.13 billion by 2032, with Germany being one of the main contributors to the market’s growth. Recent surveys demonstrate a strong increase in demand for cloud computing services among German enterprises, with 46.5% of companies currently using cloud technology and a further 11.1% planning to. A study shows that demand for cloud computing services will grow, accounting for more than half of data centre capacity by 2025.

In the market dominated by hyperscalers, Hyve Managed Hosting GmbH aims to bring organisations in the region a much-needed individualised approach, offering high-performance cloud hosting solutions with truly personalised management and support. The company offers managed cloud services across numerous business sectors in its global network of data centres. These tailored services include Managed Private Cloud and Managed Enterprise Cloud, Hybrid & Multi-Cloud solutions, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, and Disaster Recovery as a Service.

“As the largest economy in the EU, Germany was an easy choice for us when deciding on the new European HQ base in the region. The cloud market of the DACH zone has great potential and has been showing strong growth year to year,” – comments Jake Madders, co-founder and director of Hyve Managed Hosting. “Deciding on where to settle in Germany, given its booming economy, was more difficult. However, we selected Berlin as our European hub. The city is one of the major tech regions in Europe and also shares similarities in culture and values with Brighton, the location of our global HQ.”

He adds: “Brexit also helped the idea of opening a European office as we wanted to reassure the UK and European customers that we can continue to service them seamlessly in this new post-Brexit reality. With our new base in Germany, companies we work with can store their data securely within the EU region while complying with data sovereignty and European data protection regulations”.

Mike Wotton has joined Hyve Managed Hosting GmbH as Operations Manager from the Brighton HQ, where he was part of the technical team. Wotton has a great understanding of both the business and technical aspects of Hyve’s objectives and, in the new position, will be responsible for the company’s growth and expansion across the DACH region.

Mike Wotton comments: “Hyve fills a gap in the German market for an established provider, working globally while maintaining a small-business ethos and focus on support. Our experts have the market knowledge, technical expertise, and people-first attitude to support German businesses in growing. We are eager to explore business opportunities in Germany and the DACH region, with the aim of becoming the go-to managed cloud provider on the market”.

Germany’s expansion follows a strong period of growth for Hyve Managed Hosting, which has seen revenue increase by 51% over the last three years and its global headcount grow by over 30% in 2023 alone. The company also moved to its new, larger headquarters in Brighton, UK, and was recognised for “Excellence in Service” at the 2023 Storage, Digitalization and Cloud Awards (SDC). Three months into 2024, Hyve Managed Hosting has already been shortlisted for two prestigious awards: the 2024 National Technology Award in the “Tech Growth Business of the Year” category and the ER & DCR Awards in the “Cloud Project of the Year” category.

Over the next year, the company will actively invest in recruitment for the Hyve Managed Hosting GmbH branch as it continues to develop the regional customer portfolio, grow revenue, and position itself in the region as the go-to managed cloud provider. Hyve is exploring additional opportunities for further expansion within the EU, as well as APAC and Australia. It is also rapidly growing in the U.S., where the company opened its new North American office in Austin, Texas, in February 2024.

Hyve employees from the global community across three entities in the UK, U.S. and Europe, and the company is also Great Place to Work® certified.

Hyve Managed Hosting is a global, fully managed hosting provider with a passion for exceptional customer service. Adopting a customer-centric approach, Hyve delivers a range of managed hosting services, from mission-critical private cloud and enterprise cloud to colocation and security services. Hyve’s engineers become an extension of any business, excelling in tailor-made solutions and centralised management. To find out more, visit https://www.hyve.com/de-de/

Contacts

Kristina Karachevtceva

PR Editor

kristinak@hyve.com