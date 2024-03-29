HYAS Sweeps High Honors With Three GOVIES Government Security Awards Wins

HYAS Insight Threat Intelligence Takes Both Cyber Defense Solutions and Monitoring Solutions Categories, HYAS Protect Takes Web Security Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HYAS Infosec, the adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection, and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, today announced that it has been awarded three top recognitions from Security Today's GOVIES Government Security Awards.





HYAS Insight threat intelligence and investigation platform was awarded top honors in the GOVIES Cyber Defense Solutions and Monitoring Solutions categories. HYAS Insight provides threat and fraud teams with unprecedented visibility and proactive intelligence about attacks including unique and specialized data on verdicts, related infrastructure, and attribution, allowing investigators and researchers to not only understand the nature of the threats they currently face but understand what their adversaries are likely to do in the future, including even being alerted in real time when the criminals create new infrastructure.

International law enforcement agencies, the public sector, and Top Fortune 500 companies all rely on HYAS’ exclusive data sources and patented technology and methods to power their security and fraud investigations.

HYAS Protect protective DNS won the GOVIES Web Security Award. It takes the most proactive security possible to support the high speed of business, and HYAS uses authoritative knowledge of attacker infrastructure and unrivaled domain-based intelligence to proactively protect user organizations and mitigate threats in real time.

HYAS Protect has been recognized by AV-TEST, a well-regarded third-party testing house, as the leading protective DNS solution on the market. They concluded that it was the fastest to block new infrastructure and provide the highest level of protection of any protective DNS system.

HYAS Protect immediately identifies attempted communication to malicious domains and infrastructure external to an organization. The solution detects, interrupts, and blocks low-and-slow attacks, supply chain attacks, and other intrusions that hide in organizational networks. HYAS Protect helps augment security teams and SOCs, reducing alert fatigue and improving network intelligence.

“These Security Today GOVIES Government Security Awards are a clear recognition of the dramatic improvements to security posture that can result when organizations can see and respond to the adversarial infrastructures that are otherwise completely invisible to legacy blue team solutions,” said HYAS CEO David Ratner. “The HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform, which powers all HYAS solutions, not only sees the creation of adversary infrastructure faster and before anyone else, but actually has patented techniques to update its intelligence and verdicts based on how infrastructure changes in real time. This unparalleled insight gives organizations a new first alert to breaches, well before teams otherwise can identify them, and allows the organization to protect its assets before it’s too late.”

“The wide range of products taking home awards this year exemplify the highest standards of creativity and effectiveness in addressing complex security concerns,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “We’re excited to honor these companies as they continue to support and enhance the government security industry.”

About the GOVIES

The GOVIES recognizes outstanding government security products in a variety of categories and the criterion for selecting the winners includes effectiveness of impact to the security industry, as well as innovation, design and features.

The GOVIES Government Security Awards were launched in 2009 by 1105 Media Infrastructure Solutions Group, the same company behind Security Today, the only integrated product and technology magazine and online editorial magazine reaching the entire security market. The Awards are competitive, and winners are selected by an independent panel of judges from the security industry.

About HYAS

HYAS is the world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns.

We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

