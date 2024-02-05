HungerRush Appoints Mike Jerich as CEO

Bill Mitchell elevated to Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HungerRush, the leading cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Jerich as Chief Executive Officer effective February 5th. Mike succeeds Interim Chief Executive Officer Bill Mitchell, who has been elevated to Executive Chair of the Board of Directors. In his new role, Bill will continue providing his invaluable guidance and expertise, drawn from 30 years of exceptional leadership experience. He will remain actively involved in key aspects of the company’s strategic planning and focus on restaurant relationships, offering his insights to ensure the ongoing success of HungerRush.





Mike joins the company from ServiceMax, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and led overall go- to-market strategy and execution for the software provider. Under Mike’s leadership, the business achieved significant milestones across revenue growth, profitability and customer retention, culminating in a strategic sale to PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) for $1.5 billion. He has over two decades of experience working in technology, having overseen complex software and cloud-native solutions across sectors.

“Following a diligent and thorough search by the Board, we are confident that Mike’s leadership, software experience and go-to-market capabilities make him the right person to advance our mission to empower restaurants with innovative technology that improves guest and operator experiences,” said Bill Mitchell. “Mike is a customer-focused and passionate leader. I am thrilled to work closely with him to ensure continuity and stability for the business, employees and customers during this transition.”

HungerRush provides independent restaurants and multi-unit brands innovative product solutions that focus on optimization to meet the industry’s evolving challenges. Mike will draw from his proven track record in vertical software to accelerate growth and deliver on HungerRush’s top priority of bringing restaurant owners cutting-edge solutions to more efficiently run their operations and better serve their customers’ modern needs.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead HungerRush,” Mike said. “The restaurant industry is experiencing change at a rapid pace. In this next phase of cloud-based technology and digitization, there is a new set of opportunities to innovate and improve restaurant operations. I look forward to working with the Board and HungerRush leadership to deliver creative, tech-enabled solutions in support of our customers and their guests.”

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions that make it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. HungerRush 360, the Company’s flagship all-in-one cloud POS system, integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. For more information, visit HungerRush.com.

