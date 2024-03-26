hoopla Digital Partners with All3Media International to Bring Gardening Icon Monty Don to Libraries

Patrons can explore entertaining and educational gardening content hosted by the UK’s premier horticulturist

HOLLAND, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one digital media app for public libraries and their patrons, today announced a partnership with All3Media International, one of the world’s leading production and distribution groups, to launch a new BingePass.









Monty Don is the UK’s foremost garden writer and broadcaster. Now, a selection of his acclaimed family-friendly gardening content is accessible with the “Gardening with Monty Don” hoopla BingePass. Through the partnership, patrons of participating libraries will have free and instant access to more than 300 episodes across four series, all hosted by Don.

“With the spring season upon us, we know many are looking to pick up gardening or develop their green thumbs and we’re excited that now the Gardening with Monty Don hoopla BingePass provides access to both informational and fun content for garden enthusiasts of all ages,” said hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski. “Our continued partnership with All3Media International aligns with our mission to provide access to unique and immediately accessible digital content for free to libraries and their patrons.”

“At All3Media International, we’re committed to developing, producing and distributing high quality and captivating content across genres and it’s clear Monty Don’s content is enjoyed by many both in and outside of the gardening community,” said Yvonne Conroy, Commercial Manager, Strategic Development at All3Media International. “Our collaboration with hoopla now brings this content from Monty’s own garden in Herefordshire to an even wider audience — library patrons throughout America.”

For U.S. patrons, the BingePass unlocks seasons 1-10 of the premier UK gardening series, “Gardeners’ World.” It also includes renowned prime time series “Big Dreams, Small Spaces,” “My Dream Farm,” and “Monty Don’s Secret History of The British Garden.” This content will be exclusively available ad-free and without need for a subscription through the hoopla BingePass with just one borrow with a library card.

“These series take viewers on a journey through my own garden and many more adventures,” said Monty Don. “I’m excited to share my passion for horticulture with a new and larger audience through this partnership with hoopla Digital.”

The Gardening with Monty Don hoopla BingePass is one of 20+ BingePasses available to public libraries and their patrons — marking hoopla’s continued investment in providing unique content for free to library patrons across the country. BingePass is a unique innovation from hoopla, offering unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. Over the past year, BingePass borrows have increased by 54% and title circulations through BingePass have increased 158%.

BingePass is accessible anywhere, either on the web or via the mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles and more. hoopla is available in nearly 10,000 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library and Los Angeles Public Library. To access content on hoopla, including BingePasses, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

About hoopla Digital

With a mission to serve public libraries and their patrons, hoopla is the only all-in-one app that provides online and mobile access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks, comics and manga, music, movies, TV, and more with BingePass. Available in 110+ world languages, content on hoopla is available for free with a valid library card. hoopla is the pioneer of the pay per use model that allows library patrons to borrow content immediately, no waits or holds required. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, hoopla is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years. For more information or to download the hoopla app, visit hoopladigital.com.

About All3Media International

All3Media International distributes popular, award-winning TV programmes to over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms around the world. The company has been celebrated for producing, marketing and distributing high-quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience, consistently topping the Broadcast and Televisual annual Indies Surveys and receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its growth – twice. Its catalogue contains over 30,000 hours of content across all genres. As well as one of the top-selling drama series MIDSOMER MURDERS, All3Media International’s quality scripted content includes FLEABAG, ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL, IT’S A SIN, TRIGGER POINT, THE TOURIST, MYSTERY ROAD, VAN DER VALK and THE ENGLISH. Its non-scripted content slate includes premium factual documentaries such as WHO IS GHISLAINE MAXWELL? and FEVER PITCH: THE RISE OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE as well as various factual entertainment titles including ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU, GREAT BRITISH MENU and FOUR IN A BED. The company also represents brands featuring some of television’s most beloved names including Monty Don, Alan Titchmarsh, Gordon Ramsay, Mary Beard and Grayson Perry. All3Media International’s celebrated formats include THE TRAITORS, GOGGLEBOX, UNDERCOVER BOSS, THIS IS YOUR LIFE, LINGO, THE DOG HOUSE and RACE ACROSS THE WORLD, and it also represents an extensive list of successful scripted formats including LIAR, BLOOD, CHEAT and QUEER AS FOLK.

All3media.com

About Monty Don

Monty Don O.B.E. is the UK’s leading garden writer and broadcaster. He has been making television programmes for over thirty years on a range of topics, spanning travel, craft, outdoor living and, principally, gardening. He has been lead presenter of the BBC’s Gardeners’ World since 2003 and since 2011 the programme has come from his own garden, Longmeadow, in Herefordshire. Monty has also made acclaimed prime time series such as Around the World in 80 Gardens, Monty Don’s Italian Gardens, Monty Don’s French Gardens, The Secret History of the British Garden, Monty Don’s Paradise Gardens, Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens, Monty Don’s American Gardens & three series of Big Dreams, Small Spaces.

Contacts

Walker Sands, for hoopla

hoopladigital@walkersands.com

Rachel Glaister, for All3Media International and Monty Don



Rachel.Glaister@all3media.com