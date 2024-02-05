HomeWell Franchising, Inc.® Launches New Consumer Website Focused on Education, Support and User Experience

BURKBURNETT, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeWell Franchising, Inc., the franchisor of HomeWell Care Services, a leading national home care provider, recently unveiled one of its largest and most significant projects to date—a redesign of homewellcares.com. The franchise’s new consumer website, officially launched on December 20, is a complete revamp, optimized in virtually all aspects to provide an improved user experience for its online visitors and franchise locations nationwide.





“The new HomeWellCares.com is the triumphant result of meticulous research and development, driven by years of feedback and collaboration with our more than 70 franchise agencies,” said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. “Completely redesigned and enhanced with numerous new features and functions, this digital milestone aligns our web presence with the extraordinary strides we’ve taken in the last few years to become one of the most trusted home care providers in the country.”

Brand and Agency Goals

Franz explains that the website’s development was a process that began in the spring of 2022, spearheaded by HomeWell’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mishelle Payne. “Mishelle’s vast experience in website design and understanding of our audiences’ needs allowed us to develop a site that checks all the boxes while further positioning HomeWell as a thought leader in home care,” said Franz.

When Payne joined HomeWell in 2019, she helped lead the franchise’s rebrand, marking a significant turning point for the organization that set the course for its rapid brand evolution. Since then, HomeWell has grown significantly, underscoring the pressing need for a website that could reflect its progress and address the needs of its franchisees. “As a franchisor, our goals are always multi-faceted when it comes to developing anything new; we want to ensure we’re using the right building blocks to pave the way not only for us as a brand but in the communities our agencies serve,” says Payne. “Our website was no exception. It was important for us to provide for the diverse needs of our agencies and capture how our owners and caregivers alike find home care to be their calling.”

For each HomeWell franchise, owners can share what distinguishes them as a care provider in their community, including team biographies, videos, featured services and more. Their websites include a live feed of their reviews on Facebook and Google, an interactive map of their service areas, job benefits and employment information for caregivers and support staff, along with the ability to highlight local partnerships.

User Experience and Education

Among the website’s countless new functions and features, Payne emphasizes that user experience and content steered much of development. “Upon visiting our new website, I think consumers will be pleased to find the answers they need in their search for proper care along with numerous resources to help them make more informed decisions about the future of their loved ones,” says Payne.

From downloadable Trusted Tips and Guides to the Front Porch blog and the continued development of other free informational resources on the website, HomeWell is making a significant effort to foster learning and shed light on crucial public health issues, including overcoming the challenges of aging in place.

“Education is a cornerstone of the new HomeWellCares.com,” she said. “Most consumers really don’t know what home care is until they need it, so one of our primary goals was to curate content to partner with families to help them navigate their care journey. It is important to us to showcase not only our services and our differentiators as a brand but also how home care is a vital component of the continuum of care, as well as the multiple long-term benefits of seniors enjoying their independence at home for as long as possible.”

Looking ahead, Payne envisions HomeWell’s consumer website, including its more than 70 agency sites, playing a pivotal role in the organization’s future. Among HomeWell’s many brand initiatives, she states that the true measurement of the franchise’s success is found at the local level, and its new consumer website is a reflection of that.

