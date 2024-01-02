HighRES Inc’s “RE App” ReverseEngineering.com® 3D Measurement Tools Now Featured in SolidWorks® 2024 Gold Partner Add-In Section, Setting New Benchmarks in Shop Floor Metrology

LA JOLLA, California–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a momentous achievement, ReverseEngineering.com, a flagship reverse-engineering software product of HighRES Inc, proudly announces the successful attainment of the new SolidWorks 2024 Gold Certification requirement. This positions the company as a leader in the field of direct CAD reverse engineering and measurement software solutions, showcasing its dedication to excellence and its capability to meet the rigorous requirements set by Dassault Systèmes®.









SolidWorks Gold Partner Add-In Section Status: A Mark of Excellence

The SolidWorks Gold Partner status is a prestigious recognition reserved for companies that demonstrate exceptional expertise and dedication in developing software solutions that seamlessly integrate with SolidWorks. Having met the stringent criteria set by Dassault Systèmes®, ReverseEngineering.com not only demonstrates technical proficiency but also a commitment to delivering top-notch products and services with unparalleled customer satisfaction built on Solidworks powerful API.

Braxton Carter, President at ReverseEngineering.com, expressed, “As a SolidWorks Gold Certified partner, we are thrilled to continue providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the SolidWorks experience for our users. This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and quality, meeting the evolving demands of the industry.”

Revolutionizing Industrial Applications: Focused on Versatility and Precision

ReverseEngineering.com’s software solutions cater to diverse industrial applications, excelling in seamlessly managing digitized data from portable and traditional Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs), laser trackers, and laser scanners into CAD/CAM/CAE systems.

Advantages of ReverseEngineering.com’s Solutions: A Paradigm Shift in Metrology

In an industrial landscape where versatility, efficiency, and accuracy are paramount, ReverseEngineering.com’s software solutions, with its shop floor-proven skills transfer 3D CAD Solidworks training, offer a myriad of benefits:

RE App Versatility and Flexibility: Seamlessly move and set up portable CMMs in different locations for measuring large objects, while checking with handheld tools like calipers and micrometers to provide precision for smaller features.

Seamlessly move and set up portable CMMs in different locations for measuring large objects, while checking with handheld tools like calipers and micrometers to provide precision for smaller features. RE App Comprehensive Measurement Coverage: Capture both the overall 3D geometry of complex parts with portable CMMs and fine details with calipers and micrometers.

Capture both the overall 3D geometry of complex parts with portable CMMs and fine details with calipers and micrometers. RE App Efficiency and Time Savings: Accelerate the measurement process with portable CMMs for large components and quick, direct measurements from calipers and micrometers for specific features.

Accelerate the measurement process with portable CMMs for large components and quick, direct measurements from calipers and micrometers for specific features. RE App Combined Measurement Capabilities: Integrate portable CMMs with other measurement tools for a comprehensive approach to data collection, complemented by the accuracy of calipers and micrometers.

Integrate portable CMMs with other measurement tools for a comprehensive approach to data collection, complemented by the accuracy of calipers and micrometers. RE App Adaptability to Shop Floor Conditions: Withstand shop floor conditions using durable portable CMMs and handheld tools, ensuring reliability in manufacturing and machining environments.

Withstand shop floor conditions using durable portable CMMs and handheld tools, ensuring reliability in manufacturing and machining environments. RE App Cost-Effective Solutions: Invest cost-effectively by combining portable CMMs and handheld tools, offering a practical approach to measuring a variety of part sizes and shapes.

Invest cost-effectively by combining portable CMMs and handheld tools, offering a practical approach to measuring a variety of part sizes and shapes. RE App Real-time Inspection and Verification: Enable real-time inspection and verification of components during manufacturing or assembly, facilitating prompt issue identification and resolution.

About ReverseEngineering.com: Pioneering Excellence Since 1995

Headquartered in La Jolla, California, ReverseEngineering.com has been at the forefront since its establishment in 1995. Specializing in developing and marketing 3D scanning software toolsets, the company facilitates the integration of digitized data into CAD systems as easily modifiable parametric sketches. In addition to being a SolidWorks Certified Gold partner, ReverseEngineering.com collaborates with industry leaders such as Autodesk Inventor, Ansys Discovery SpaceClaim, PTC, MasterCam, Kubotek, OnShape, and Siemens Solidedge/NX.

The company’s esteemed clientele includes PENSKE Technology Group, GE Healthcare, U.S. Army Special Forces, Los Alamos Labs, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy. HighRES, Inc dba ReverseEngineering.com is privately held. ReverseEngineering.com® is a registered trademark of HighRES, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

For more information on ReverseEngineering.com and its innovative products, please visit www.ReverseEngineering.com.

