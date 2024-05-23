Higher Logic Announces Paul Schneider as Executive Vice President for Higher Logic Vanilla

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Higher Logic, the leading community engagement company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Schneider as the new Executive Vice President of Higher Logic Vanilla.





Paul brings over 20 years of experience in founding and leading technology companies. As the co-founder and CEO of Socious, an online community software company serving non-profits and B2B enterprises, Paul led the company to significant growth and success. This achievement resulted in Socious being acquired by Higher Logic in 2017. Following the acquisition, Paul became Vice President of Sales at Higher Logic, where he played a pivotal role in establishing the company as a leader in corporate online communities.

Throughout his career, Paul has excelled in scaling sales organizations, driving product and service innovation, and building and leading high-performing teams.

“Paul has been a vital part of Higher Logic for over a decade. He really understands our company and cares deeply about our customers, making him a perfect fit for our leadership team,” said Rob Wenger, CEO of Higher Logic. “As we continue to enhance Higher Logic Vanilla, we’re excited to have Paul’s experience and guidance to help drive our success.”

In his new role as Executive Vice President, Paul will leverage his expertise to drive strategic initiatives and ensure alignment across all departments to foster innovation, growth, and market expansion.

“I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin Higher Logic Vanilla,” said Paul Schneider, Executive Vice President, Higher Logic Vanilla. “It’s a great opportunity to reconnect with a fantastic team and sharpen our vision for the future. We’re all in on expanding Vanilla’s roadmap and making sure our customers get market-leading products and services.”

For more information on Higher Logic Vanilla, visit vanilla.higherlogic.com.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com.

Contacts

Megan Langley



mlangley@higherlogic.com