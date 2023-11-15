HD Hyundai Wins CES 2024 Innovation Awards Proving Future Technologies for Land and Sea

F irst win for HD Hyundai XiteSolution and second-consecutive win for Avikus NeuBoat

“This proves our competence in future technology development, affirming our position as a changemaker in the industry’s paradigm.”

HD Hyundai has once again won the CES 2024 Innovation Awards following its wins in 2023. The consecutive wins underscore the company's potential and competence in producing next-generation technologies to serve future humanity.









HD Hyundai’s three award-winning products and solutions for the CES 2024 Innovation Awards are:

HD Hyundai XiteSolution: Smart Collision Mitigation with Sensor Fusion, X-Agent (AI-based machine assistance for construction equipment)

Smart Collision Mitigation with Sensor Fusion, X-Agent (AI-based machine assistance for construction equipment) Avikus: NeuBoat Navi (autonomous navigation solution for recreational boats)

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition held by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which honors products with outstanding technologies and innovation. The awards are announced each year ahead of CES, the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics trade show held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In its first year being entered in the CES Innovation awards, HD Hyundai XiteSolution won in two categories — Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility and Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution Wins Two Awards

HD Hyundai XiteSolution features Smart Collision Mitigation with Sensor Fusion, which is a system that prevents the risk of job site accidents by automatically stopping the machine when detecting people or objects within a certain range of the excavator.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution is the first construction equipment manufacturer in the world to use fusion technology to supplement a machine’s cameras and radars. Adding fusion technology greatly elevates accuracy in detecting obstacles and distance from equipment compared to machines with a single sensor.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution also features X-Agent, which is an AI-based machine-assistance solution for excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks and other construction equipment. X-Agent helps advance machine operation and productivity and is created with HD Hyundai’s world-class unmanned automation technology.

This technology self-recognizes and judges equipment information, site environment, and work plan using AI and provides optimized machine operation guidance to the operator. Remote control is also an option with X-Agent for tasks at job sites that are restricted for limited time and space constraints.

Avikus NeuBoat Navi Earns Award

Avikus, an HD Hyundai company that specializes in autonomous ship navigation, won the Innovation Award in 2023 for its NeuBoat product. NeuBoat is an autonomous navigation solution for recreational boats. This year, Avikus won a second consecutive Innovation Award for an updated version of the product known as “NeuBoat Navi,” which includes enhanced AI cognition and control features as well as a more user-friendly display.

According to HD Hyundai, “It is an honor to be recognized in the CES Innovation Awards with other world-class technology companies as we work to prove our commitment to developing future solutions for land and sea. We will continue to do our best to develop unrivaled technologies that secure our position as a changemaker in the industry.”

HD Hyundai is exhibiting at CES 2024, Jan. 9-12, in booth number 4517 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. HD Hyundai Vice Chairman and CEO Kisun Chung is a keynote speaker on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Mr. Chung will showcase how comprehensive innovation in building smart infrastructure will shape a more sustainable future. The keynote will be given at the Venetian hotel in the Palazzo Ballroom on Level 5.

HD Hyundai XiteSolution markets construction equipment in North America under the DEVELON and Hyundai Construction Equipment brands. These brands sell heavy and compact construction equipment in the United States and Canada through independent dealer networks. The construction equipment includes crawler, wheel, and mini excavators; wheel loaders; articulated dump trucks; dozers; material handlers; and log loaders.

About HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai (former Hyundai Heavy Industries Group) is a major South Korean conglomerate that serves as the world’s largest shipbuilding and heavy industries manufacturer. Its three core businesses are shipbuilding, heavy equipment, and energy. Shifting towards a holding company structure in March 2018, its intermediary holding companies consist of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai XiteSolution, and HD Hyundai Oilbank. Individually, they lead and oversee the core businesses with different subsidiaries specializing in each sector. Starting as a shipbuilding company in 1972 in a small fishing village in the southeast part of South Korea, HD Hyundai has acquired and expanded its business into related sectors with over 35,000 employees worldwide and total assets reaching nearly $59.5 billion (USD). Since its adoption of “Technology and Quality” as its core value, it is now progressing to become the most innovative solutions provider in all domains.

