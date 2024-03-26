Hayward Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).





“We are honored to receive the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. At Hayward, we believe in leading by example, and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to producing energy-efficient solutions that not only benefit our customers but also contribute to a cleaner and greener future for all,” said Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hayward. “We are proud to receive recognition from ENERGY STAR for the fourth consecutive year, and we eagerly anticipate further strides in innovation.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

Earning an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award distinguishes corporate energy management programs and it is the highest level of EPA recognition. Partners must perform at a superior level of energy management and meet the following criteria:

Demonstrate best practices across the organization.

Prove organization-wide energy savings.

Participate actively and communicate the benefits of ENERGY STAR.

Hayward continues its commitment to advancing water conservation, automation and alternative sanitization options, aimed at enhancing the environmental friendliness of pools. This dedication aligns with the company’s mission to offer exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative technology, transforming the experience of water.

Among its notable innovations, Hayward’s Omni® SmartPad™ pool and spa automation products enable users to conveniently schedule and control their pool equipment remotely through their smart devices, contributing to energy efficiency. From LED lighting to salt chlorine generators and energy-efficient variable-speed pumps, Hayward’s product range empowers customers to reduce energy, chlorine and water consumption. Notably, all Hayward variable-speed pool pumps surpass ENERGY STAR standards by an average of 44%, resulting in potential annual energy savings of up to 90% compared to single-speed pumps.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, filters, heaters, cleaners, sanitizers, LED lighting, and water features all digitally connected through Hayward’s intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad™.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

