Harvard MedTech Celebrates 2023 Comp Laude® Injured Worker Honoree Ronan McEvoy

Ronan McEvoy was working as a successful restaurant manager when he suffered a serious back injury after moving a heavy object. Despite having two surgeries and a laminectomy on discs in his back, three years later he continued to experience radiating pain from his sciatic nerve and felt constant pain in his legs – as if electricity was coursing through his limbs. As a result, he relied on 10mg doses of Oxycodone up to three to four times a day to manage his pain. It wasn’t until his neurosurgeon recommended Vx® Therapy, offered by Harvard MedTech, that he finally found relief.

Vx® Therapy is a combination of immersive virtual reality delivered through a headset and behavioral health coaching. It helps change the experience of pain and trauma by creating new neural pathways in the brain, alleviating physical symptoms on a permanent basis. Working closely with his behavioral health specialist, Ronan achieved a 38% improvement in the amount of sleep per night on average, and a 100% improvement in the quality of his sleep. He also experienced a 75% reduction in the number of pain flare-ups per week, from 28 per week to 7, as well as an 83% reduction in the amount of time he spent thinking about pain. As a result of these improvements, he was able to discontinue his opioid intake.

“Ronan’s dedication and willingness to try this new approach to pain management drastically improved his quality of life and his physical health, making him a perfect candidate for this award,” said Gerry Stanley, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Harvard MedTech. “With Vx® Therapy, patients are not only able to find relief from pain, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but they are able to retrain the way that their brain experiences pain in the first place, alleviating their symptoms on a permanent basis.”

McEvoy’s award was announced during a virtual ceremony held on Comp Laude’s website on November 14th, in celebration of the shining stars of the workers’ compensation industry.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is an innovative digital health company that applies current science on how the brain works with specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, and digital engagement. Vx® Therapy is the first modality to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, delivered through virtual reality in the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction, and optimal outcomes. Vx® Therapy is also affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and healthcare providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

