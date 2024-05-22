Home Business Wire Gulp Data Offers New Revenue Streams through Proprietary Data
Gulp Data Offers New Revenue Streams through Proprietary Data

“A strong data strategy offers critical alternative revenue streams.”

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gulp Data, a provider of data valuations, data-backed loans, and data monetization services, today highlighted the indispensable revenue streams proprietary data can provide in today’s venture capital drought. Gulp Data is working with companies to tap into this strategic approach in what is now a billion-dollar industry, eliminating the need for external funding and the sacrifice of ownership stakes.


“Proprietary data is not just an asset — it’s the backbone of innovative and financially resilient business models,” said Lauren Cascio, co-founder and CEO of Gulp Data. “This is the year of proprietary data, and we’re focusing on helping companies unlock and monetize their unique data sets, thereby preserving equity positions and avoiding drastic measures like Reduction in Force (RIFs).”

Gulp Data has conducted thousands of data valuations and helped over 500 companies identify hundreds of millions of dollars in data revenue. The company has analyzed over 11 trillion data records and delivers a roadmap for companies to enable the valuation, lending and monetization of their data. Gulp specializes in data as an asset and offers lending tailored to today’s IP and data-obsessed companies.

Companies can tap into the value of their proprietary data to ensure operational continuity. Gulp Data simplifies the valuation process and provides strategic insights to transform and monetize existing data to drive growth and stability.

About Gulp Data:

Founded in 2021, Gulp Data is a provider of data valuations, data-backed loans, and data monetization services. Powered by proprietary machine learning, the company can perform rapid data valuations to accelerate data monetization efforts, as well as provide non-dilutive loans using copies of the borrowers’ data as collateral. The company operates globally and offers its services to businesses of all sizes. For more information, please visit www.gulpdata.com.

