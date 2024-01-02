Guardant Health Appoints Terilyn Juarez Monroe as Chief People Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the addition of Terilyn Juarez Monroe as the company’s chief people officer, effective immediately.





In the newly-created role, Monroe will lead the human resources function, including people operations; cultural and organizational transformation; talent acquisition; and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Amelia Merrill, who previously served as senior vice president of people, is transitioning to an advisory role with the company.

“Terilyn brings deep expertise in leading, transforming, and scaling the human resources function at rapidly growing companies, and we welcome her leadership as we pursue our exciting next chapter,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “She will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission-driven culture centered on patients, attracting world-class talent, and making Guardant an even greater place to work.”

Prior to joining Guardant, Monroe held numerous human resources leadership roles, including as chief people officer at Bonterra, Varian, and Acxiom. She also was chief diversity officer at Intuit, where she led the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

“I am excited to join Guardant to lead the scaling, development and experience of our world-class team and culture in support of our mission to advance cancer care for patients globally,” said Terilyn Juarez Monroe. “Throughout my career, I have been drawn to companies with an aspiration to leave a bigger impact on the world. Guardant has the potential to revolutionize cancer screening and detection, giving patients more quality time with their families. I look forward to all that we will achieve.”

Monroe serves on the board of directors for CASSY, a nonprofit organization focused on counseling and support services for youth. Monroe holds a bachelor’s degree from San Jose State University.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Melissa Marasco



press@guardanthealth.com

+1 650-647-3711