GRIID Infrastructure Makes Public Markets Debut on Cboe Canada

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GRDI #Cboe—Cboe Canada Inc., the new business name of the NEO Exchange, is pleased to announce that GRIID Infrastructure Inc. (“GRIID), a low-carbon bitcoin mining company, has made their public markets debut today. GRIID is now listed and trading on Cboe Canada under the ticker symbol GRDI.





Seeking to support the growth of renewable energy generation, GRIID procures low-cost, carbon-free energy to build, manage, and operate a growing portfolio of bitcoin mining facilities. GRIID currently operates four vertically operated self-mining enterprise facilities based in the U.S., offering stable performance and buffers against bitcoin price changes.

“Companies like GRIID are leading the charge to revolutionize the bitcoin mining space –facilitating the transition to renewable energy by steering demand away from traditional, high emission fossil fuels,” noted Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer of Cboe Canada. “We’re proud to support yet another environmentally and socially conscious industry leader by providing the enhanced liquidity, visibility, and investor reach of Canada’s tier 1 exchange powering the purpose-driven Innovation Economy. Welcome to the Cboe family.”

Investors can trade shares of GRDI through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerages and full-service dealers. Click here for a complete view of all listed securities on Cboe Canada.

“Entering the public markets on Cboe Canada represents a significant milestone for GRIID, and we are excited to execute on the opportunities in front of us,” said Trey Kelly, Founder, Chairman and CEO of GRIID Infrastructure. “We are focused on growing our capacity and increasing our hash rate.”

Cboe Canada is home to approximately 250 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, Canadian Depositary ReceiptsTM (CDRs), and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. In Canada, Cboe consistently facilitates over 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed companies and more than 20% of all volume traded in Canadian ETFs.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada, the new business name of the NEO Exchange, is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven Innovation Economy, connecting issuers with investors around the world who are aligned on values and views of the future. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. Cboe Canada is an affiliate of Cboe MATCHNow.

About GRIID Infrastructure Inc.

GRIID is a purpose-built bitcoin mining company, founded in 2018, that has operated mining facilities since 2019. GRIID has built long-term power relationships securing affordable, reliable, environmentally responsible power, enabling a vertically integrated self-mining business model with significant growth opportunity. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, GRIID operates a R&D Center in Austin, Texas and a Development, Deployment and Equipment Repair Center in Rutledge, Tennessee. Mining facilities are in Watertown, New York; Limestone, Maynardville and Lenoir City, Tennessee.

