Global Firms Gear Up for Another Rewarding Run at CIIE 2024

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CHINA #china–Following a record-breaking year, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set for an even bigger event in 2024, providing a prime platform for global companies to enter the Chinese market.




Past CIIEs Saw Active Participation of Global Brands

“Thanks to the CIIE, we have improved our grasp of the potential of the Chinese market and developed stronger relationships with Chinese manufacturers, suppliers and customers,” said Daryl Lean, former VP of sales at KION Group.

Over the years, companies from 173 countries have participated in the CIIE, generating over $420 billion in transactions and debuting nearly 2,500 new products, technologies, and services.

INAC-Instituto Nacional de Carnes has showcased Uruguayan meat products at the expo for six years. In 2023, visitors sampled premium rib-eye steak and beef fillet. “There are many importers and distributors at the annual trade fair, with which we can communicate face-to-face and enhance trade cooperation,” said Josefina Valenti, marketing manager at INAC.

In 2023, 72 countries showcased their achievements in science, technology, culture, and art at the Country Exhibition. “The CIIE is an excellent platform for foreign investors to learn about China, and vice versa,” said Huseyin Emre Engin, consul general of Türkiye in Shanghai.

Hongqiao Forum Spotlights Global Issues

The sixth Hongqiao Forum in 2023 had over 8,000 attendees and featured 22 subforums on topics like financial reform and green investment.

Organizers have held symposiums and salons, inviting UN representatives, government officials, and scholars to contribute to this year’s themes.

In early May, a briefing on promoting South-South cooperation and sustainable development was held at the UN headquarters. The CIIE and Hongqiao Forum are committed to enhancing South-South trade, with more insights to be presented at this year’s expo.

Greater Participation Encouraged at CIIE 2024

The seventh CIIE will launch global roadshows in Türkiye, Uruguay, Peru, Spain, Sweden, and Germany from late May to early June. “Over 280,000 square meters of the exhibition area for CIIE 2024 has already been booked,” said Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau. “We expect more global brands to join us and reap strong returns.”

Secure your spot now at: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

Contacts

Contact：Ms. Cui Yan

Tel.：0086-21-968888

Email：exhibition@ciie.org
Website：http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter：https://twitter.com/ciieonline

