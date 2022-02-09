Glassbox Earns Spot on G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards

Company recognized in multiple categories including Highest Satisfaction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glassbox (TASE:GLBX), the leading digital experience analytics platform for web and mobile applications, today announced it has been recognized by G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, placing in the Highest Satisfaction, Marketing & Digital Advertising, Development and Content Management Products lists. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

In 2021, Glassbox was named a Momentum Leader in all “Digital Customer Experience” categories, and was the first company to ever achieve this amount of recognition in the digital experience market. Its software enables companies to develop frictionless digital customer experiences that anticipate and react to customers’ needs to boost loyalty and growth.

“Our organization is honored to be recognized by G2 and to be listed among the best software companies in the world,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO, Glassbox. “This is a true testament to all of the hard work put forth by our innovative global team and partners. We are constantly striving to provide businesses with the digital experience intelligence they need to optimize their customer journeys, collaborate across functions, promote brand loyalty and fuel business growth. As G2’s Best Software Awards are driven by user reviews, we’re proud of the impact our solution has had across the marketplace.”

“ As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “ Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “best” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

The G2 Enterprise announcement bolsters Glassbox’s position as an industry leader and holistic digital experience software provider. Today, the company supports over one trillion web and mobile customer journeys annually for the world’s best-known brands across numerous industries.

To learn more about Glassbox, please visit www.glassbox.com.

To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Glassbox

Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works in real-time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. From IT and product management to marketing and compliance, teams from across the organization can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey, and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments.

