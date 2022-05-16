GigNet Expands Managed Services with Ultramar Cargo to Provide Seamless Wi-Fi to and from Cozumel

Ultramar Ferry is the Number One Ferry Service in Mexico, and Ultramar Carga Is the Most Important Maritime Transport for Passengers and Vehicles in the Riviera Maya Region

CANCÚN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CancunBusiness–GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancún, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is expanding the services it provides to Ultramar Carga, the most important ferry service in the Cancún region of Mexico. Ultramar Carga and Ultramar Ferry provide maritime transport between Cancún and Playa Del Carmen to the islands of Cozumel and Isla Mujeres. GigNet’s Managed Services offering will now allow passengers transporting vehicles to and from Cozumel to enjoy seamless Wi-Fi during the 19-kilometer crossing. Ultramar Carga is the only provider of the service that allows people to travel to the island with their own automobile, including commercial vehicles making the crossing for deliveries or other services.

Andrea Orozco, General Manager of Ultramar Carga, commented, “We pride ourselves in our motto ‘Experience Innovation’ and we are always looking for better solutions for our clients. Their satisfaction is our biggest motivation. We can now offer our clients the opportunity to travel comfortably with all the amenities including reliable Wi-Fi to communicate while they are on one of our vessels or at the dock. We also offer air conditioning, tv screens, snack bar, kids’ zone, convenient hours as well as pet friendly transportation.” Ms. Orozco added, “Communication is also a necessity between our remote offices to ensure safe and timely transportation. GigNet was our natural choice after having evaluated all the available Internet services and we are pleased that GigNet can grow with us as we seek ever higher customer satisfaction.”

Mark Carney OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “Cozumel is a popular and important destination for tourism and commercial activity in the Mexican Caribbean. Ultramar is one of the most important companies in the Cancún region. GigNet and Ultramar share the same values of innovation, leadership, service and integrity and we are happy to now add Cozumel as a ‘GigNet Territory’ so that tourists and residents can stay connected on Ultramar Carga for this important aspect of the region’s economy.”

For more information on Ultramar, visit http://ultramarcarga.com/ and https://www.ultramarferry.com.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

