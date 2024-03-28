Generational Group Advises Britton Marketing & Design Group in its Sale to BrandStar

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, BMD Agency, LLC (dba Britton Marketing & Design Group) to BrandStar, Inc. The transaction closed February 1, 2024.





Britton Marketing & Design Group (BMDG), located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a boutique branding and design firm that helps companies define what makes them different from all others. BMDG helps companies brand their DNA by developing nuanced visuals and copy to express their brand uniquely and then develop marketing strategies and execute on those marketing plans.

BMDG offers clients a wide variety of services including strategy and planning, as well as creative and digital services. The Company’s goal is to be an advertising agency that lives at the intersection of form and function. BMDG develops value driven brands through emotionally resonant creative. The Company also understands how to deliver strategically, effectively, and creatively to audiences across a multitude of platforms and channels.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, BrandStar is a vertically integrated production and marketing agency. The Company offers everything found at a full-service advertising firm and much more. The scope of their offerings is unmatched.

BrandStar is a “brand matchmaker,” leveraging a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities. From giving startups a national footprint, to helping national companies achieve a global one, and everything in between, their collective skills and services are solely focused on furthering each client’s success.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss, Marcia Conley, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, Madison Buckley successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director David Robinson established the initial relationship with BMDG.

