Gartner® Names Juniper Networks a Leader in 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for Fourth Time in a Row

Juniper Networks is Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision and Highest for Ability to Execute

Juniper’s full-stack portfolio of AI-native wired, wireless, location, security and SD-WAN solutions continues to gain momentum with exceptional customer traction and prestigious industry recognition.





SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure AI-Native Networking, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fourth time in a row. In the latest iteration of this Magic Quadrant, for the third time straight, Juniper is also positioned furthest in “Completeness of Vision,” a Gartner rating criterion that reflects innovation, and evaluates vendors on their ability to communicate that they understand client business issues in their target markets and have the products, services, vision and strategies to address these issues. In addition, Juniper was once again positioned highest for “Ability to Execute,” a Gartner rating criterion that evaluates vendors on their product/service, market responsiveness and customer experience.

As Gartner explains, “Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market’s direction, maturity and participants. Assessing the market and its technology and service providers is a business-critical task. Vendor differentiation based on variations in operations, customer satisfaction, level of complexity and strategy can make comparisons of vendor offerings challenging. In addition, the market’s overall direction is often evolving. Gartner’s Magic Quadrants solve these problems by offering snapshots of markets and their participants, and help you map vendor strengths and cautions against your current and future needs.”

“We believe this latest recognition as a Leader by Gartner reinforces the value our products deliver for our customers,” said Sudheer Matta, Group Vice President, Products for the AI-Native Enterprise, Juniper Networks. “By delivering full-stack automation, insight and self-driving actions, Mist AI continues to stand out from the rest of the industry for fast deployments, the fewest tickets and quickest problem resolution. The momentum we are seeing is a true testament to our vision to design the industry’s first AI-Native Networking Platform from the ground up to provide reliable and consistent Wi-Fi experiences. By using automation to reduce or eliminate time-consuming manual tasks, and implementing automated workflows to proactively fix issues before they impact users, we consistently deliver proven value, saving substantial time and money for our customers and partners worldwide.”

In addition, Juniper recently announced record 2023 revenue results, marking the third consecutive year of business growth on a year-over-year basis. Juniper’s AI-Native enterprise solutions significantly outpaced the market, with revenue from wired and wireless access products attached to the Mist cloud growing nearly 70% on a full-year basis.

And as reported by the 650 Group Wireless LAN Infrastructure Quarterly Market & Long-Term Forecast Report 4Q23, published on March 1, 2024, while most of the industry contracted in Q4, Juniper continued its strong growth both Q/Q and Y/Y. In addition, Juniper was the fastest growing vendor on a full calendar year basis from 2022 to 2023.

Juniper solutions are deployed and helping drive better connections in 4 of the Fortune 10, 3 of the top-3 retailers, 2 of the top-5 Fintech companies, top Global universities, and the #1 healthcare provider in the United States. And Juniper’s public customer wins continue to expand across all verticals, with a host of new public success stories, including:

James Cook University Singapore

Seacoast Bank

City of Parkland Florida

ServiceNow

Juniper’s recognition in the Magic Quadrant for latest Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report is in addition to Gartner also recently naming Juniper Networks a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services for the third year in a row.

As the only vendor named a Leader in both the Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure and Indoor Location Services Magic Quadrant reports, Juniper believes its solutions are uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional experiences for both operators and end users. Automation in Juniper’s wired and wireless solutions not only helps accelerate deployments and eliminate up to 90% of networking-related trouble tickets, but our indoor location services offer customers and partners a scalable and cost-effective way to personalize wireless experiences with value-added features like wayfinding, asset location, and contextual notifications.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Tim Zimmerman, Christian Canales, Nauman Raja, Mike Leibovitz 6 March 2024.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, et al., 28 February 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Juniper Networks is recognized as Juniper in the 2024, 2022, and 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure reports.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver the best and most secure user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter) LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

