Garmin Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early Garmin Fenix, Forerunner, Instinct, Vivoactive & More Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

List of the latest early Garmin watch deals for Prime Day, including the best discounts on the Garmin Instinct (Solar, Tactical), Forerunner running watch, Vivoactive 4, Venu GPS smartwatch & more.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Garmin deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with Garmin Fenix (6, 5), Tactix, Vivosmart 4, Approach & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Searching for more deals? Click here to access the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to shop Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Garmin offers several running and multi-sport watches like their Forerunner, Fenix, Instinct, and vívoactive lineups. The Garmin Forerunner 945, for instance, boasts accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring, along with extended battery life. Meanwhile, the Garmin Fenix 6, 5, and Instinct adventure watches are popular for their rugged, military-grade design and extensive outdoor activity tracking capabilities. Those who only require fitness tracking features will like the sleeker Garmin vívoactive lineup. The vívoactive 4 is available in 40mm and 45mm sizes, too.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

