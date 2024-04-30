Frontier Technology Inc. Announces SaaS and Licensed Versions of FTI MAST

Powerful cloud-based software platform supports maintenance, modernization, sustainment, training and risk reduction functions in Navy shipyard operations.





BEAVERCREEK, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataIntegration—Frontier Technology Inc. (FTI), a leading provider of deep data expertise and mission-tailored services and solutions to the United States Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community, today announced the availability of SaaS and licensed versions of its Carrier and Submarine Maintenance Availability Status Tool, FTI MAST.

About FTI MAST

Designed in partnership with the U.S. Naval Ship Maintenance Community, FTI MAST provides powerful data analysis, critical insights and predictive analytics to help manage critical combat asset readiness challenges faced by shipyards, maintenance depots, suppliers, logistics and training programs, significantly shortening the problem identification to resolution window.

MAST provides powerful data integration, normalization and standardization capabilities, and delivers near real-time visibility into critical, integrated maintenance, supply chain, safety and other relevant data. It provides Naval leadership with confidence in the data they are reviewing, as it removes the variability and lack of clear fidelity in data from the shipyards.

MAST uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze a wide range of current and historical data that impact the availability, performance, quality, safety, and effectiveness of surface ships, submarines, aircraft and other critical assets. It also provides predictive analytics to enable “what-if” analyses.

MAST can be operational in weeks or months versus years, at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. It serves a wide range of users, from those with basic skills to highly technical professionals. MAST isn’t disruptive to current customer environments, and works with virtually all systems, applications and data types. And FTI customers continue to own their own data.

“Overwhelming volumes of data from systems that don’t talk to each other significantly hamper the Navy’s ability to gain near real-time insights into all of the data related to the status and availability of its platforms and assets,” said Jose Hidalgo, President, Frontier Technology Inc. “FTI MAST addresses that challenge with automated data integration, normalization and standardization plus real-time analysis, visualization and predictive modeling to enable the Navy to proactively manage mission readiness and safety issues when possible, and dramatically accelerate time to solution when issues are identified.”

FTI MAST is Now Available via SaaS and Perpetual Licensing

Delivery via SaaS

FTI MAST is now available via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. Subscription pricing allows fast and predictable adaptation to changing customer demands, ensuring new capabilities, data ingestion and integration requirements, and scalability can be delivered as fast as they are needed. Additionally, MAST’s throughput-based approach is designed to meet a wide range of needs, from maintaining current systems to deploying enterprise-scale solutions across multiple Program Executive Offices (PEOs) or large-scale operations. MAST is highly flexible, enabling tailored support for a diverse range of requirements, from straightforward updates to complex, cloud-based installations for extensive user communities. The demand signal from the customer defines the volume of data and how quickly it must be ingested.

Perpetual Licensing Option

FTI’s new perpetual licensing model for on-premise implementations is designed for new and existing customers seeking both affordability and predictability. This approach also provides an opportunity to secure continuous support, regular capability enhancements, critical security updates, and the latest ATO and environmental certifications, keeping your operations not just running, but running securely. Designed and built with flexibility at the forefront, our licensing model ensures customers can leverage the full power of FTI MAST at an affordable price point. Customers can choose to license FTI Cortex independently or in combination with our expert technical services, ensuring seamless integration and maintenance across various environments.

Schedule a demonstration or request more information: Product@FTIdefense.com

“FTI’s new SaaS and License purchase models give our customers in the U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard a range of flexible new options for gaining near real-time visibility into the kind of integrated maintenance, supply chain, logistics, incident and other relevant data they need to improve the readiness, availability, safety and effectiveness of the critical platforms and assets they manage,” said Lincoln Hudson, COO, Frontier Technology Inc.

FTI’s Broad Naval Data Capabilities

FTI’s experience in weapons systems, maintenance, modernization, cyber, ship to shore communications as well as logistics and programmatic support has been foundational in the development of our products and solutions, and the expertise of our Navy Operations Team. FTI’s offerings provide near-real time access to critical data, offer immersive analytical experiences, and enable the discovery and understanding of complex data and systems via mission centric and purpose-built visualizations. Our solutions significantly reduce the time required to identify and solve problems, increasing efficiency and effectiveness in critical operations.

FTI’s Full Capabilities

FTI offers a broad, integrated and seamless data analytic ecosystem, with capabilities including data integration, data analytics, modeling and defensive/resilient cyber technologies and services to enable the DoD, Intelligence Community and the Federal Government to make the best decisions possible for their missions.

FTI’s extensive library of IP and technologies leverage more than $200M of U.S. Government and FTI R&D investment.

FTI’s data analytics solutions and services are built around the Cortex Integration Platform which leverages artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to deliver a wide range of analytic and visualization capabilities for acquisition and operational decision support across DevSecOps, enterprise architecture analysis, enhanced data visualizations, model-based systems engineering, digital transformation and system performance analysis.

FTI’s modeling solutions and services help our customers better track, visualize, simulate and analyze trends and underlying mission drivers across wargaming, logistics analysis and visualization, system performance modeling, synthetic systems and data generation support.

FTI’s defensive/resilient cyber solutions offer a portfolio of advanced technologies and services to help maintain and optimize cyber defense, including mission cyber risk analysis, supply chain Illumination, blue and gray space analysis, penetration testing, RF analysis, and cyber-enhanced threat intelligence analysis.

About FTI

FTI provides deep data expertise, technology and services that enhance the ability of the DoD, Intelligence Community and other agencies of the Federal Government to make the best decisions possible. Drawing on nearly four decades of innovation, FTI’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property and operational technologies has been augmented by more than $200 million of U.S. government and FTI R&D investment, and solutions can often be mission-ready in a matter of weeks. Headquartered in Beavercreek, Ohio, FTI operates in 34 states, works at all levels of classification and offers seven facilities of varying clearance levels nationwide. More at ftidefense.com.

#USNavyCombatReadiness #FTIdefense #FrontierTechnologyInc #FTIMAST

Contacts

Nick Olsson



415.637.4865