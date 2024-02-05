FROM: Vision to Victory and Algoworks Announces Expansion with New UK Presence to Strengthen European Market Reach

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FROM, a leader in innovative digital solutions and services, having recently combined with leading Indian engineering firm Algoworks, proudly announces its new presence in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing global expansion. This strategic move aims to enhance service delivery and engagement with their European customer base and underscores FROM and Algoworks’ combined commitment to continued growth and international market development.





Establishing a local entity in the UK is a testament to FROM’s dedication to being closer to its European clientele. This approach ensures that we provide tailored, efficient, and timely services in alignment with the unique needs and expectations of the European market.

Howard Tiersky, CEO of FROM explained, “ For many years both FROM and Algoworks have been serving clients in the UK and Western European Market including Avis, Airbus, HIT Entertainment, Demica, DTS Group, and Bromcom. This move triples down on our focus and commitment to this market.”

“ We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new UK presence, a significant step in our strategy to deepen our engagement with European markets,” said Ajeet Singh, Co-founder & Director of Algoworks. Further, he added, “ This expansion is not just about growing our geographical footprint; it reflects our commitment to being closer to our customers, understanding their needs, and providing unparalleled service. The UK’s dynamic market presents many opportunities, and we are excited to leverage these to benefit our clients.”

Bob Taylor, Chief Digital Officer at FROM, remarked, “ The decision to expand into the UK reflects our understanding of the importance of regional accessibility and our commitment to offering personalized, localized customer experiences.”

As FROM grows, it remains dedicated to its core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence. Expanding into the UK is a critical step in FROM’s journey towards becoming a more responsive and versatile global entity, delivering value to clients and stakeholders worldwide.

About FROM:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, FROM is a thought leader in digital strategy and software product design. What truly sets FROM apart is its profoundly collaborative approach to innovation. The agency excels in design-led and outsourced software development services, focusing on customer-facing digital assets and enterprise-level software applications for Fortune 500 clients across all industries. To know more, visit: https://www.from.digital.

About Algoworks:

Started in 2006, Algoworks Solution Inc. is an IT service provider with clients spreading across the globe. They’re a strong workforce of 750 + people working remotely and on-site from offices in the USA, India, and Canada. The company’s core expertise includes consulting, customizing, and developing CRM, mobile apps, software products, content management solutions, and more. The company helps businesses of all sizes and segments better use cutting-edge products and services with its IT services. Algoworks joined FROM as its India-based engineering arm in August of 2023. To know more, visit: https://www.algoworks.com.

