FOX Nation Expands Distribution to DISH Network and SLING TV

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription based streaming service, has expanded distribution to DISH TV and SLING TV, announced its president Lauren Petterson.





In making the announcement, Petterson said, “We’re thrilled to partner with DISH and SLING to make our on-demand content more readily available to viewers who crave FOX Nation.”

Beginning mid-March, DISH customers will be able to add FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. Customers can purchase FOX Nation through the MyDISH app, online at mydish.com/foxnation or by calling 1-800-333-DISH (3474). Once subscribed, customers can access FOX Nation via channel 296 in the guide, the On Demand menu or the DISH Anywhere app.

FOX Nation will be available to stream on SLING for $5.99 per month to all of its users on SLING TV and on Sling Freestream, beginning in mid-March.

Featuring over 10,000 hours of content, DISH and SLING customers will have access to FOX Nation’s robust range of programming including exclusive series such as Yellowstone: One-Fifty hosted by Kevin Costner, The History of the World in Six Glasses hosted by Dan Aykroyd alongside fellow Saturday Night Live alumni, Liberty or Death: The Boston Tea Party helmed by Rob Lowe and Top Combat Pilot with Dennis Quaid, among others. FOX Nation is also the home of iconic programs such as COPS and Crime Cam 24/7 with Sticks Larkin as well as a multitude of documentaries including The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax and The Dahmer Family Tapes.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle, and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities at a cost of $5.99 a month. Morning Consult recently named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands of 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Fubo, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour and The Roku Channel.

Contacts

FOX Nation Media Contact:



Connor Smith: connor.smith@fox.com or 212-301-3879