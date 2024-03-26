Forge Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Revenue Less Transaction Based Expenses Was $18.9 million in 4Q23, increasing 13% year-over-year

Trading Volume Was $250.4 million in 4Q23, increasing 1% year-over-year

Net Take Rate Was 3.2% in 4Q23 and 3.3% for 2023

Total Assets Under Custody increased in 2023 from $14.9 billion to $15.6 billion, up 5% year-over-year

SAN FRANCISCO–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. ("Forge," or the "Company") (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.





“In 2023 we made important moves to invest in Forge’s future vision and our path to profitability,” said Kelly Rodriques, CEO of Forge. “We focused on three things: accelerating technology development, winning with data and expanding our category leadership. Our technology milestones, including launching Forge Pro for institutional investors, as well as the debut of our first two indexes, are evidence of Forge’s critical role in driving the private market toward its inevitable tipping point.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2023*

Revenue: Total revenue less transaction-based expenses increased from $18.4 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to $18.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Operating Income: Total operating loss went from $21.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to $24.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net Loss: Net loss went from $19.0 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to $26.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: Total adjusted EBITDA loss went from $10.4 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to $13.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The fluctuation is primarily driven by a $2.5 million increase in accrued legal expenses related to a settlement reached in 4Q23.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was $6.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Ending Cash Balance: Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 was $144.7 million.

Share Count: Basic weighted-average number of shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was 175 million shares and fully diluted outstanding share count as of December 31, 2023 was 199 million shares.

We estimate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 that Forge will have 180 million weighted average basic shares outstanding, which will be used to calculate earnings per share in a loss position.

Fully diluted outstanding share count includes all common shares outstanding plus shares that would be issued in respect to outstanding options and warrants, net of shares to be withheld in respect to exercise price of the respective instruments. Instruments that are out of the money are excluded from the fully diluted outstanding share count.

*Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented.

KPIs for the Fourth Quarter 2023

Trading Volume increased from $234.1 million to $250.4 million, up 7% quarter-over-quarter.

Net Take Rate increased from 3.0% to 3.2% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Marketplace revenues (previously called Placement Fee revenues), less transaction-based expenses increased from $7.1 million to $8.0 million, up 12% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Custodial Administration Fee revenues decreased from $11.3 million to $10.9 million, down 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Custodial Accounts increased from 2.02 million to 2.08 million, up 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Total Assets Under Custody increased from $15.1 billion to $15.6 billion, up 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Additional Business Metrics for the Fourth Quarter 2023

Forge Trust Custodial Cash : In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Forge Trust Custodial Cash totaled $505 million, down 20% year-over-year from $635 million.

: In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Forge Trust Custodial Cash totaled $505 million, down 20% year-over-year from $635 million. Total Number of Companies with Indications of Interest (IOIs) : In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the total number of companies with IOIs was 485, up 11% year-over-year.

: In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the total number of companies with IOIs was 485, up 11% year-over-year. Headcount: Forge finished out the quarter ended December 31, 2023 with a total headcount of 345.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2023

Revenue : Total revenue less transaction-based expenses was $69.4 million compared to $68.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

: Total revenue less transaction-based expenses was $69.4 million compared to $68.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Operating Income: Total operating loss was $91.4 million compared to $135.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total operating loss was $91.4 million compared to $135.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net Loss: Net loss of $91.5 million compared to $111.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net loss of $91.5 million compared to $111.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA: Total adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $48.8 million compared to total adjusted EBITDA loss of $46.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Total adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $48.8 million compared to total adjusted EBITDA loss of $46.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities was $41.5 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $68.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 40% improvement.

KPIs for the Full Year 2023

Trading Volume was $0.8 billion for the year, down 37% year-over-year.

Net Take Rate for the year was 3.3%, constant year-over-year.

Total Marketplace revenues (previously called Placement Fee revenues), less transaction-based expenses totaled $25.4 million for the year, down 37% year-over-year.

Total Custodial Administration Fee revenues increased from $28.7 million to $44.0 million for the year, up 53% year-over-year.

Total Custodial Accounts increased from 1.87 million to 2.08 million, up 11% year-over-year.

Total Assets Under Custody increased from $14.9 billion to $15.6 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

Please note that we have renamed a category of our revenue, previously described as “Placement Fee” revenue, to “Marketplace” revenue in order to align with the types of revenue included in this category. Marketplace revenue includes placement fees earned through transactions on our Forge Markets platform, subscription fees earned from our data products, and private company solutions revenue. We believe this name better describes the revenue included therein and therefore is more useful to investors by better characterizing the underlying types of revenue included. We have not adjusted methodology, assumptions, or otherwise changed any aspects of “Placement Fee” revenue in making this name change to “Marketplace” revenue, and this category of revenue remains comparable to prior period presentations. For more information please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed on or around the date of this press release.

Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Business Highlights

Forge Develops Forge Pro: A major milestone toward an institutional trade order management system for private company securities.

A major milestone toward an institutional trade order management system for private company securities. Forge Announces First Private Market Index Based on Active Trading and Liquidity Data: The Forge Private Market Index marks a new milestone for Forge and the private market more broadly, as Forge leverages its 13 years of private market trading data and experience to enable investors to better measure their investment performance and gain insights on late-stage, venture-backed companies.

The Forge Private Market Index marks a new milestone for Forge and the private market more broadly, as Forge leverages its 13 years of private market trading data and experience to enable investors to better measure their investment performance and gain insights on late-stage, venture-backed companies. Forge Announces First-of-its-Kind Investable Private Market Index: Partnering with Accuidity, LLC to provide diversified exposure to late stage companies.

Partnering with Accuidity, LLC to provide diversified exposure to late stage companies. Forge Added to U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index: As a member of the U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index (the “Russell 2000® Index”), as part of the 2023 Russell U.S. Index’s annual reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

As a member of the U.S. Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index (the “Russell 2000® Index”), as part of the 2023 Russell U.S. Index’s annual reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Forge Appoints Chief Technology Officer of Toast to its Board: Debra Chrapaty joined the Board of Directors in April 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we present Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measure, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review Adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. We defined Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, (vi) acquisition-related transaction costs, and (vii) other significant gains, losses, and expenses (such as impairments, transaction bonus) that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” ”could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict, indicate or relate to future events or trends or Forge’s future financial or operating performance, or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Forge’s beliefs regarding its financial position and operating performance, as well as future opportunities for Forge to expand its business. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, while considered reasonable by Forge and its management, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in Forge’s documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC, including in its Annual Report on Form 10-K that will be filed on or around the date of this press release. There may be additional risks that Forge presently does not know of or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Forge’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Forge anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Forge may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Forge specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Forge’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,722 $ 193,136 Restricted cash 1,062 1,829 Accounts receivable, net 4,067 3,544 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,253 8,379 Total current assets $ 163,104 $ 206,888 Internal-use software, property and equipment, net 5,192 7,999 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 129,919 133,887 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,308 5,706 Payment-dependent notes receivable, noncurrent 5,593 7,371 Other assets, noncurrent 2,615 1,878 Total assets $ 310,731 $ 363,729 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,831 $ 2,797 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,004 13,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,861 6,421 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,516 3,896 Total current liabilities $ 24,212 $ 26,385 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 2,707 3,541 Payment-dependent notes payable, noncurrent 5,593 7,371 Warrant liabilities 9,616 606 Other liabilities, noncurrent 185 365 Total liabilities $ 42,313 $ 38,268 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, 0.0001 par value; 176,899,814 and 172,560,916 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 18 18 Treasury stock, at cost; 157,193 and zero shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (625 ) — Additional paid-in capital 543,846 509,094 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 911 693 Accumulated deficit (280,638 ) (190,418 ) Total Forge Global Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 263,512 $ 319,387 Noncontrolling Interest 4,906 6,074 Total stockholders’ equity $ 268,418 $ 325,461 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 310,731 $ 363,729

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 3023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenues: Marketplace revenue $ 8,152 $ 7,283 $ 5,723 $ 4,632 $ 25,790 $ 40,665 Custodial administration fees 10,907 11,280 10,997 10,847 44,031 28,718 Total revenues $ 19,059 $ 18,563 $ 16,720 $ 15,479 $ 69,821 $ 69,383 Transaction-based expenses: Transaction-based expenses (181 ) (148 ) (83 ) (19 ) (431 ) (483 ) Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $ 18,878 $ 18,415 $ 16,637 $ 15,460 $ 69,390 $ 68,900 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 28,027 27,650 25,154 25,762 106,593 145,514 Professional services 3,021 2,883 3,265 2,736 11,905 14,265 Acquisition-related transaction costs — — — — — 5,113 Advertising and market development 1,023 910 876 677 3,486 4,754 Rent and occupancy 1,268 1,142 1,148 1,326 4,884 5,455 Technology and communications 3,879 3,763 3,475 3,390 14,507 11,489 General and administrative 4,367 1,870 3,525 2,748 12,510 11,324 Depreciation and amortization 1,708 1,710 1,747 1,789 6,954 6,026 Total operating expenses $ 43,293 $ 39,928 $ 39,190 $ 38,428 $ 160,839 $ 203,940 Operating loss $ (24,415 ) $ (21,513 ) $ (22,553 ) $ (22,968 ) $ (91,449 ) $ (135,040 ) Interest and other income (expenses): Interest income (expenses), net 1,868 1,725 1,319 1,509 6,421 2,681 (Loss) gain from change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,750 ) 907 (3,790 ) 168 (6,465 ) 19,836 Other income, net 116 215 217 215 763 945 Total interest and other income (expenses) $ (1,766 ) $ 2,847 $ (2,254 ) $ 1,892 $ 719 $ 23,462 Loss before provision for income taxes $ (26,181 ) $ (18,666 ) $ (24,807 ) $ (21,076 ) $ (90,730 ) $ (111,578 ) Provision for income taxes 50 291 293 185 819 327 Net loss $ (26,231 ) $ (18,957 ) $ (25,100 ) $ (21,261 ) $ (91,549 ) $ (111,905 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (435 ) $ (609 ) $ (211 ) $ (73 ) $ (1,328 ) $ (46 ) Net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $ (25,796 ) $ (18,348 ) $ (24,889 ) $ (21,188 ) $ (90,221 ) $ (111,859 ) Net loss per share attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. common stockholders: Basic 175,225,761 173,957,880 173,289,549 171,816,522 173,402,167 143,839,981 Diluted 175,225,761 173,957,880 173,289,549 171,816,522 173,402,167 145,013,346

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 3023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,231 ) $ (18,957 ) $ (25,100 ) $ (21,261 ) $ (91,549 ) $ (111,905 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss including noncontrolling interest to net cash (used in) provided by operations: Share-based compensation 8,891 9,233 8,809 7,401 34,334 57,924 Depreciation and amortization 1,707 1,711 1,747 1,789 6,954 6,026 Transaction expenses related to the Merger — — — — — 3,132 Amortization of right-of-use assets 826 748 734 845 3,153 3,999 Loss on impairment of long lived assets 63 — — 536 599 446 Bad debt reserve (259 ) 358 49 122 270 433 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 3,750 (907 ) 3,790 (168 ) 6,465 (19,836 ) Change in fair value of contingent liability 1,377 (366 ) 1,534 — 2,545 — Other (625 ) — — — (625 ) — Settlement of related party promissory notes — — — — — 5,517 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 65 456 (1,448 ) 135 (792 ) 1,403 Prepaid expenses and other assets 428 1,371 (2,227 ) 2,446 2,018 (3,321 ) Accounts payable 102 (89 ) 148 (1,377 ) (1,216 ) 904 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,962 1,089 157 (403 ) 2,805 (788 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 2,205 3,042 (783 ) (6,731 ) (2,267 ) (7,911 ) Operating lease liabilities (833 ) (1,236 ) (1,032 ) (1,049 ) (4,150 ) (4,829 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,572 ) $ (3,547 ) $ (13,622 ) $ (17,715 ) $ (41,456 ) $ (68,806 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Receipts of term deposit maturities 2,115 — — — 2,115 — Purchases of property and equipment (414 ) (14 ) (28 ) (71 ) (527 ) (220 ) Purchases of term deposits (6,568 ) (515 ) (2,665 ) — (9,748 ) — Purchases of intangible assets — — — — — (118 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs — — — — — (6,312 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,867 ) $ (529 ) $ (2,693 ) $ (71 ) $ (8,160 ) $ (6,650 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options, including proceeds from repayment of promissory notes 357 23 269 61 710 1,086 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (96 ) — — (557 ) (653 ) — Proceeds from the Merger — — — — — 7,865 Proceeds from PIPE investment and A&R FPA investors — — — — — 208,500 Payments for offering costs — — — — — (56,852 ) Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants — — — — — 22,940 Formation of Forge Europe — — — — — 9,488 Payments for redemption of Public Warrants — — — — — (165 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 261 $ 23 $ 269 $ (496 ) $ 57 $ 192,862 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 536 (333 ) (53 ) 228 378 1,155 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,642 ) (4,386 ) (16,099 ) (18,054 ) (49,181 ) 118,561 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period 156,426 160,812 176,911 194,965 194,965 76,404 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 145,784 $ 156,426 $ 160,812 $ 176,911 $ 145,784 $ 194,965 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the amounts reported within the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,722 $ 155,127 $ 159,526 $ 175,268 $ 144,722 $ 193,136 Restricted cash 1,062 1,299 1,286 1,643 1,062 1,829 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 145,784 $ 156,426 $ 160,812 $ 176,911 $ 145,784 $ 194,965

FORGE GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 3023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net loss attributable to Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $ (25,796 ) $ (18,348 ) $ (24,889 ) $ (21,188 ) $ (90,221 ) $ (111,859 ) Add: Interest (income) expense, net (1,868 ) (1,725 ) (1,319 ) (1,509 ) (6,421 ) (2,681 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 50 291 293 185 819 327 Depreciation and amortization 1,708 1,710 1,747 1,789 6,954 6,026 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (435 ) (609 ) (211 ) (73 ) (1,328 ) (46 ) Loss or impairment on long lived assets 63 — — 536 599 446 Share-based compensation expense 8,891 9,233 8,809 7,401 34,334 57,924 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 3,750 (907 ) 3,790 (168 ) 6,465 (19,836 ) Acquisition-related transaction costs(1) — — — — — 5,113 Transaction bonus(2) — — — — — 17,735 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,637 ) $ (10,355 ) $ (11,780 ) $ (13,027 ) $ (48,799 ) $ (46,851 )

