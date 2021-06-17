Flowspace Announces Sam Daoud as Chief Product Officer

Former Amazon Executive Joins to Accelerate Platform Innovation and Adoption

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flowspace, a leading logistics technology platform, today announced that Sam Daoud has joined the organization as its Chief Product Officer. Daoud joins Flowspace from Amazon, where he led Amazon’s marketplace expansion into the Middle East following the company’s acquisition of Souq, which was prior to its exit the largest e-commerce marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa.





Daoud will lead Flowspace’s expanding product teams in further developing the company’s industry-leading platform, which connects brands with optimal fulfillment centers operating within the Flowspace network, and empowers them with flexibility, control, and visibility over their inventory and supply chain operations.

Daoud joins Flowspace at a critical time in the digital retail industry, as worldwide e-commerce spending is expected to reach nearly $5 trillion in 2021, per eMarketer. Large brands as well as upstarts are seeking solutions that are responsive to fluctuating consumer demand and also allow them to maintain control of the customer relationship.

“Sam has an intrinsic knowledge of what businesses need to enable e-commerce fulfillment at scale,” said Ben Eachus, co-founder and CEO, Flowspace. “Sam’s industry experience and product expertise will further accelerate adoption of the Flowspace platform, which allows brands selling anywhere online visibility and control over the entire post-purchase experience.”

Daoud brings more than 20 years of product development experience to Flowspace, and deep expertise in scaling e-commerce platforms. Daoud joined Amazon as part of its 2017 acquisition of Souq, where he scaled the company as both Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He led the integration of Souq into Amazon through its rebrand as Amazon.ae. Prior to Souq, Daoud oversaw products at eBay, where his teams were responsible for the development of key marketplace-related initiatives.

“As e-commerce continues to evolve, same-day and next-day shipping will become the norm and brands need technology and solutions that enable it, regardless of where their products are sold online,” said Daoud. “The Flowspace platform offers an e-commerce command center for brands, centralizing order management, inventory balancing, and customer fulfillment and insights, enabling brands to take full control of their fulfillment operations.”

Daoud’s hire comes during a period of accelerated growth for Flowspace. The company announced a $31 million Series B led by BuildGroup in March, and continues to attract high-caliber technical talent, including VP of Engineering Piranavan Selvanandan, who joined Flowspace from Salesforce earlier this year.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is a logistics platform, most recently recognized by Fast Company as one of the 2020 World’s Most Innovative Companies. Flowspace’s software handles storage, fulfillment and transportation from a single interface. By using the company’s easy-to-use cloud-based software platform, brands gain immediate access to hundreds of professionally operated fulfillment centers strategically located throughout the U.S. More information on the company and its services can be viewed online at: https://www.flow.space.

