Flexiv Launches Revolutionary Force-Controlled Parallel Robot

Flexiv’s ‘Moonlight’ parallel robot is the latest addition to Flexiv’s line of adaptive robots and is the world’s first-ever force-controlled parallel robot.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adaptiverobots–Flexiv, a world leader in general-purpose robotics solutions, today announced the release of the latest addition to its product portfolio, the Moonlight adaptive parallel robot.

Moonlight is the world’s first force-controlled parallel robot and is ideal for applications that require precise motion and force control, such as screw fastening, ultra-accurate loading, and polishing.

Incorporating Flexiv’s innovative force control technology, Moonlight can precisely measure force down to 0.1 N so even delicate objects can be handled. This makes tasks polishing and sanding uneven surfaces possible while guaranteeing output quality and practically eliminating workpiece damage.

With industry-leading levels of repeatability and accuracy, an ability to be installed at any angle, and advanced artificial intelligence integration, Moonlight is suitable for any application which demands flexibility, reliability, and adaptability.

“Moonlight is a combination of our award-winning Rizon series of robots and the industry-proven parallel bot design,” said Hao Jiang, Director of Product Development for Flexiv. “We saw that in some specific applications, customers needed a powerful, cost-effective robotic solution which combines highly precise force control with adaptability, so that’s what we built. With its increased speed and greater precision, Moonlight boosts production efficiency while retaining a multirole capacity.”

Capable of completing tasks usually reserved for robot arms while maintaining the agility and speed of a parallel robot, Moonlight provides its operators with true operational versatility.

Available from Q3 2023, email business@flexiv.com today to reserve your Moonlight adaptive parallel robot.

About Flexiv

Flexiv is a world-leading general-purpose robotics company focused on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots, integrating industrial-grade force control, computer vision and AI technologies. The company provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in various industries. Founded in 2016, Flexiv has established offices in Silicon Valley, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Foshan, Taiwan and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.flexiv.com/.

