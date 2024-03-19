FitXR Explores the Future of Immersive Fitness at GDC 2024

FitXR will be hosting a panel, “Get Moving in MR: Building the Future of Immersive Health and Fitness” at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco to discuss mixed reality applications in fitness.

New data shows FitXR’s mixed reality studio Slam accounts for 25 percent of FitXR’s user growth in 2024.

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FitXR, ​​the leading virtual reality workout platform with the largest offering of fitness classes, will host a panel discussion titled “Get Moving in MR: Building the Future of Immersive Health and Fitness” at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco on March 21.









As part of the panel, FitXR will discuss how MR/VR technology is enhancing fitness and wellness applications as well as share insights into the development story of its newest studio, Slam, the first bespoke workout built to maximize mixed reality’s pass-through capabilities. Slam has quickly emerged as a pioneer in the virtual reality fitness space since its launch, and has captured the attention of fitness enthusiasts with its unique approach to combining physical activity with gaming elements.

“During FitXR’s R&D testing we found ourselves coming back to Slam over other use cases because we were able to transform the user’s entire space in a way that makes fitness as fun and intuitive as possible,” said Sam Cole, CEO and co-founder of FitXR. “Slam was inspired by games like the beat test or dodge ball from physical education class in school, a time when exercise was inspired by fun games and movement. We took some of those aspects of well known, fun childhood games and reimagined them in a unique, engaging way in VR.”

With Slam, FitXR introduced an entirely new category of exercise on the platform, which accounts for 25 percent of FitXR’s growth since December 2023. Slam’s success extends beyond adoption rates, with a remarkable completion rate of nearly 90 percent, the highest of any FitXR studio. FitXR workouts that include Slam also last 46 percent longer on average compared to sessions without Slam, showcasing the studio’s ability to drive repeat play and extended user engagement.

FitXR invites GDC attendees to join the panel discussion on the future of MR and VR fitness on Thursday, March 21st at 11:30am. To learn more about FitXR’s studio offerings, head to https://fitxr.com/. For press inquiries or any additional information, please contact fitxr@mightypr.com.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within seven distinct workout studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt, Zumba, Combat and Slam. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2, Quest 3 and Pico XR.

Contacts

Mighty PR for FitXR



fitxr@mightypr.com