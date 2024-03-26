Fiserv Named One of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune for Second Consecutive Year

Employees and industry experts evaluate companies across three dimensions to identify leaders in innovation

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, was today recognized as one of Fortune® America’s Most Innovative Companies for the second consecutive year. This designation highlights organizations that are at the forefront of innovation in the United States.





“At Fiserv, we innovate to enable our clients’ success,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Our focus every day is to create value for clients, delivering innovative solutions that will help them create memorable experiences for their customers and differentiate their brand from the competition.”

This prestigious accolade, now in its second year, is based on a holistic view of a company’s innovative activity. Fortune and market research company Statista awarded 200 companies the distinction of America’s Most Innovative Companies based on three dimensions: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Each pillar contributed equally to the overall innovation score:

Product innovation: Entails the evaluation of a company’s products and services, covering aspects from attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness.

Entails the evaluation of a company’s products and services, covering aspects from attractiveness and design to usability and uniqueness. Process innovation: Consists of an analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support.

Consists of an analysis of all processes of a company, from sourcing and production to marketing, sales and support. Innovation culture: Measures how a company fosters a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity internally, and how it allows the implementation of new ideas.

To evaluate innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys that allowed employees to score their own companies on a scale system, with over 35,000 respondents. For the external view of process innovation and product innovation, Statista surveyed experts focused on innovation, management and human resources, with over 8,000 respondents.

Earlier this year, Fiserv also was named among Fortune® “World’s Most Admired Companies™,” with one of the company’s most admired attributes being innovation. Fiserv is focused on driving innovation to reimagine financial services and payments, with the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN) connecting all innovation-related efforts — including product management, strategic investments and industry events — and elevating them within the company. These efforts are amplified by the company’s ongoing commitment to clients to deliver a differentiated portfolio of technology solutions.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Contacts

Fiserv Media Relations:

Mark Jelfs



Senior Manager, Communications



+1 262-737-8244



mark.jelfs@fiserv.com

Additional Fiserv Contact:

Ann S. Cave



Vice President, External Communications



+1 678-325-9435



ann.cave@fiserv.com